Wait, Is Kim Kardashian Wearing Her Wedding Ring Again?

She’s certainly keeping us on our toes, isn’t she?

The reports about the end of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West’s marriage have been somewhat conflicting, but all signs point to an official split on the horizon. Once we heard Kim had hired a lawyer, we realized she hadn’t been wearing her wedding ring on social media for a while now, which seemed like a pretty clear sign… or so we thought.

Surprisingly, KKW was recently photographed wearing her simple gold wedding band. (She didn’t have her engagement ring on, but the reality star has been known to leave the flashier pieces at home ever since the traumatic Paris robbery.) The mother of four donned her ring for a visit with her grandmother (see the pics HERE). Plus, she even deleted a telling photo of herself sans-ring from Instagram.

If seeing the wedding band gave you a glimmer of hope for Kimye, well, that was probably exactly what the SKIMS founder intended. Crucially, though, the photos were from Monday, the day before news broke about the breakup. From what we’ve heard, the KUWTK alum planned to have the whole divorce finalized before going public with the news, so it makes sense that she was still wearing her ring before rumors leaked to the press.

A source for Us Weekly previously revealed:

“Kim wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing. Settlement talks are ongoing. Kim wants to control the PR campaign of the divorce and she was blindsided by leaks about the divorce reports.”

If Kim was wearing the ring and the couple were in therapy, we might think there’s still a chance that things could work out. But as it happens, reports about marriage counseling were false hope, too. Another Us insider explained:

“[They] haven’t had a joint session together in a while. Kim has continued to meet with their marriage counselor in solo sessions. Kim’s singular focus is about how this will impact the kids, and Kanye has been receptive to engaging in those discussions.”

Apparently, the Yeezus artist wasn’t under any of the same illusions we were. According to a source for People, ‘Ye has been “bracing” for Kim’s filing. They shared:

“He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future. … He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”

We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation, but it definitely seems like a matter of waiting for the papers to be signed and the ink to dry at this point. And so, Kimye continues its slow march to oblivion…

