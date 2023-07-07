Video PROVES Britney Spears Got Slapped By NBA Star's Security Guard! WATCH!

Britney Spears says she was hit by an NBA security guard. Others have downplayed the incident. But you know what? Video don’t lie!!!

As we’ve been reporting, Spears was allegedly “backhanded” by a man identified as Damian Smith in a Vegas hotel lobbby. Smith works as the director of security for rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama‘s team, the San Antonio Spurs. According to early reports, Spears was knocked to the ground and her glasses flew off after she was rebuked for approaching the star in the ARIA hotel in Sin City on Wednesday night.

On Friday morning, TMZ got the much-anticipated video of what appears to be the actual slap itself… and the camera tells the WHOLE story.

For one, in the quick clip, Spears can be seen rushing across the lobby after Wembanyama. In what appears to be a British accent (maybe? that’s what TMZ reckons anyway), she is heard yelling, “Sir, sir” while trying to get the young star’s attention.

When she finally catches up to the French hooper and his entourage at the entrance to the restaurant Catch, Spears reaches to tap his left shoulder. But!! She does not grab him from behind, as Wembanyama claimed in a Thursday presser about the incident. She taps him politely on the shoulder. BIG difference. And as she goes to tap him, a man’s left hand flies out and strikes the Toxic singer in the face HARD. It’s a backhand alright.

Now, early reports claimed the pop superstar was knocked to the ground because of the slap. Based on the video here, that does not appear to be the case. Britney seems to stay on her feet the whole time. However, her glasses were indeed knocked off, as was originally reported when this story first broke on Thursday.

At first Britney FREEZES in disbelief. Then after the slap, she bends to pick up her glasses. Several other people in the vicinity also come to her aid as Wembanyama’s entourage continue walking into the hotspot. Others, like Brit, just freeze, shocked by what just happened.

Then, things get a little weirder still. Moments after the slap, per TMZ, Spears is heard screaming “still in a British accent” and directing ire at the athlete:

“That’s America for you. F**k you all!”

Understandable. But why the alleged British accent? Just Britney playing around? Definitely a strange footnote. But all in all the video seems to prove Brit’s account of events. Crazy. Crazier still he reportedly won’t be charged, right?

You can watch the shocking video for yourself (below):

Wow…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/NBA/YouTube]