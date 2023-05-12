VPR Fight Was WORSE! Tom Sandoval Told Katie Maloney’s Mom To ‘Shut The F**k Up,’ Claims Kristen Doute!

There was apparently more to the story with the explosive fight on Vanderpump Rules!

In case you missed it, this week’s episode of the reality series saw Katie Maloney and Raquel Leviss get into a heated argument over the former pageant queen’s makeout session with Tom Schwartz in Mexico. She called out Katie for rage texting her ex-husband over reports that they were caught making out again – forcing her mom Teri Maloney to step in and asked:

“When we had dinner, did my conversation with you mean anything?”

Instead of sitting back and listening, Raquel rolled her eyes and groaned, saying:

“Oh my god.”

As you can expect, Katie was not happy with her afterward! She quickly came to her mother’s defense:

“Where were you f**king raised? You’re a little fucking c**t is what you are! Walk away. Talk to her with respect. She was so f**king nice to you. I’m so f**king done with you. I’m so f**king done with you.”

Sandoval eventually got involved in the fight to defend Raquel. Vanderpump Rules fans’ were also enraged after James Kennedy‘s ex disrespected Katie’s mom during their heated argument, but it turns out that wasn’t the worst of it! During the Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast on Thursday, Kristen Doute and her friend Janet Elizabeth, who witnessed the confrontation in person, revealed that Sandoval went OFF on Teri while defending Raquel’s makeout session with Schwartz. Janet recalled:

“I had a front row seat to Katie and Raquel having at it and it was really intense. And there was a little stuff that I’m surprised they actually they cut out, including Tom Sandoval really spoke horribly to Teri Maloney.”

And you’ll never guess what Sandoval said! The 40-year-old former reality star claimed on the podcast:

“He said, ‘Shut the f**k up.’”

The disrespect! Janet added:

“He was like very rude to her. If he was my mom, I would hit him. Tom went so hard that, at the time, I was like, ‘Wow, Sandoval really hates Katie. He’s only doing this out of hatred for Katie.’ Now I realize it was out of support for his girlfriend.”

If this is true, it’s no wonder why Katie blasted both Raquel and Sandoval during the fight! Kristen went on to slam Schwartz for hiding behind some plants – rather than intervening and telling Sandoval to back off:

“The way that Sandoval spoke to Teri, was like insane. I was so appalled that Schwartz would not — for one time, Tom Schwartz — you step in and you go, ‘Dude, you do not speak to my ex-mother-in-law [like that].’”

This is Schwartz we’re talking about here. Did we honestly think he’d get involved in this argument to defend the 36-year-old and her mom? He’s never stood up to Sandoval – not even when he was married to Katie. The two women then slammed Sandoval’s confessional where he said it was “tacky” and “f**ked up” for Teri to get in the middle of the fight between Katie and Raquel since no one would really argue with someone else’s mom. Janet commented:

“Sorry, this is an event for the girls to celebrate the sandwich shop, so yes, Katie’s mom is there in support of her and if Raquel wants to dive into the situation, pull Katie aside in front of her mother and start telling her what she’s doing wrong in her divorce, fully expect the mother to step in.”

Teri’s momma bear side rightfully came out! And you know what’s actually “tacky” and “f**ked up” Sandoval? Cheating on your girlfriend of nine years with her best friend for months. Just saying! Kristen then questioned “how the f**k” Raquel was raised since she “had the balls to disrespect someone’s mother at her own event,” adding:

“Bitch, step down.”

In fact, Janet recalled that she “pulled” the 28-year-old aside during the party to talk about her actions. She remembered telling Raquel how she was “going to look horrible” for “all the stuff she was saying” and she looked like she had “no empathy right now” for Katie’s feelings. That’s for sure.

It wasn’t like the former You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host and Schwartz never discussed dating within the VPR friend group. This was a decision they both agreed was best for them to maintain their friendship. So when Raquel pursued Schwartz and he subsequently broke their rule, it’s no wonder she was pissed at them! It’s yet another instance where her ex-husband refused to show her some respect. And the fact that the SUR waitress couldn’t understand her perspective is mind-boggling. Granted, this is the same girl who had no issues lying and hooking up with her best friend’s boyfriend so…

After the episode aired on Wednesday, Katie’s brother Joey Maloney hopped on Twitter and called Raquel and Sandoval “garbage humans,” writing:

“This might be the only time I use the hashtag at the end here but had to speak up about these garbage humans. You act tough and talk to my mom and my sister like that when you are on camera but you would never dare do that when your ego wasn’t being boosted.”

Teri reposted his tweet, confirming that there were moments cut from the episode including that Joey stepped in multiple times when Sandoval started verbally attacking her:

“Thank you so much Joey for all your love and support! It was not shown in tonight’s episode, but you step in and defended me upon Sandoval’s vitriol attacks … not only one time, but 3 times!”

I sure wish everyone got to see that! — Joey Maloney (@redlight24fps) May 11, 2023

Bravo we need an unedited version of this fight ASAP! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

