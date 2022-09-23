Fans Think True Thompson Subtly Revealed The Name Of Kylie Jenner's Son!

Did True Thompson just low-key deliver the KarJenner leak of the year?!

To be honest, we thought leaking family secrets was Caitlyn Jenner‘s job. But perhaps that torch has been passed to the youngest generation now?! LOLz! Khloé Kardashian‘s 4-year-old daughter is the focus of a new KarJenner fan conspiracy this week. It started on TikTok on Thursday, when user Marissa Spagnoli released a video with a pet theory on the as-yet-unknown name of Kylie Jenner‘s baby boy.

Of course, Kylie and Travis Scott initially announced back in the spring that their second child was named Wolf Webster. But shortly after revealing that name to the world, they backtracked. Kylie hasn’t said what the boy’s new name is, yet — in fact, she recently suggested they are still trying to come to a decision. But True might have just blown all that up!! Maybe?!

At issue here is a key clip from the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which was just released on Hulu. In one scene, Khloé is shown at the hospital while on FaceTime with her 4-year-old daughter. In the video, Khloé pans the camera to show Kylie’s newly-delivered baby to her own daughter.

True gives the newborn an interesting greeting:

“Hi, Snowy!”

Immediately, Khloé walked back from the name call-out. She laughed it off and told her daughter via FaceTime:

“His name is not Snowy.”

Or is it???

That’s where Spagnoli’s TikTok vid comes in! The eagle-eyed KarJenner fan wondered in the viral social media clip whether there’s a weather vibe going on with Kylie’s baby names. Referencing the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s older daughter Stormi Webster, the TikToker said:

“Snowy? Snowy and Stormi! Snowy baby! It has a ring.”

She’s definitely right about it having a ring, at least. But is it true?!

Earlier in the new Kardashians ep, Khloé tells cameras about True’s anticipation for her own little brother. Hilariously, the Good American founder explained, prior to the boy’s birth, True was going around to random people and revealing her family’s surrogacy secret:

“[True] just, like, tells people. Like, when she sees a baby, she’ll say, ‘I’m going to have a brother, too.’ And I’m like, ‘Haha, no you’re not.’ ‘Cause she’ll just tell random people.”

Of course, Khloé tried to keep her surrogacy news under wraps amid ex-partner Tristan Thompson‘s endless cheating scandals, so hearing her having to do damage control with True is pretty funny!

But Spagnoli believes it’s also evidence that True may have outed Kylie’s name choice in that first FaceTime clip!!! True just can’t keep a secret! (But, uhh, what 4-year-old can?! Ha!) The TikToker made her case about how quickly Khloé brushed off True’s original “Snowy” comment, saying:

“I could be completely off. It could be Sunny. But I don’t know, I’m kind of feeling Snowy.”

Sunny would have a nice ring to it, too. NGL! Here is the TikToker’s reasoning all laid out (below):

Hmmm…

That video absolutely blew up on Thursday. As of Friday morning, it’s already getting close to 5 million views, and watchers had a LOT of opinions about the Snowy supposition! As you can see (below), comments on the conspiracy vid were very divided:

“Snowy & Stormi make sense. Together they are their own little snowstorm.” “It’s def not Snowy.” “Girl you onto something here” “could you imagine Travis having a son called Snowy? hahahahaha somehow, I don’t think so” “I don’t think Travis would allow his son being called snowy” “Snow ‘snowy’ makes so much [sense] to me… starting with the letter S like Stormi.” “I don’t think they would have let it through the final edit if the baby’s name is actually Snowi/Snowy!” “Ngl I think True just wanted his name to be Snowy” “i think his name is Sumner”

That last one! OMG!! We would LITERALLY die if that actually happened! For what it’s worth, Spagnoli may not know the baby boy’s actual name because it sounds like Kylie herself doesn’t know it!!

Perezcious readers will recall how the Kylie Swim mogul went on The Late Late Show alongside momager Kris Jenner earlier this month. When host James Corden asked about her infant son, Kylie revealed that she and Travis are still working through name options:

“We’re just not ready to share yet. You know, Travis, one day he’ll be like, ‘ooh, this seems kind of cool,’ and change it again.”

Girl, this kid was born in February! Like, it’s probably getting to be time to give him a name so he can recognize it!!

Snowy? Sunny? Sumner?! At this point, what if Kylie and Travis just circled allllll the way back to Wolf?? Whatever it is, we’ll all find out soon! Then again, we’ve been saying that for months now… LOLz!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]