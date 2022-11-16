Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Backs Mom In Religious Rant Against 'Vile' Media Amid Anti-LGBT Controversy!

Family first! And you know the kind of family they mean…

Others may be upset with the Full House star, but Candace Cameron Bure‘s daughter has her back amid controversy over her comments about “traditional marriage.”

As we’ve been reporting, the sitcom star is getting more into HIGH DRAMA this week. On Monday, Candace spoke to WSJ. Magazine about her forthcoming made-for-TV Christmas movie run with the Great American Family channel.

As Perezcious readers will recall, she caught major ire on social media after making it clear she’s happy with rom coms at the newly created network saying LGBT-free, dropping this line in the interview:

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Of course, Candace has never been shy about sharing her Christian faith. And hey, if the 46-year-old star believes in God, that’s great. But the “traditional marriage” reference really didn’t sit right with people who wish to welcome those from ALL walks of life into the holiday movie fold. It’s celebrating bigotry!!!

Thus, the backlash against Candace’s faith-based commentary was swift. And severe! JoJo Siwa, who has feuded with Bure in the recent past, quickly slammed the “traditional marriage” dig on social media. Then, Candace’s former co-star, Jodie Sweetin, showed her support for Siwa by dropping a tender response in the comments. How (not) rude!

Now, Bure’s family is proving they have her back. On Tuesday afternoon, Candace’s 24-year-old daughter Natasha Bure took to Instagram to support her world-famous momma. Natasha posted a pic of herself and Candace alongside her 48-year-old dad, Valeri Bure, and younger brothers Lev, 22, and Maks, 20.

And Natasha did NOT hold back in her commentary. The Farmer and the Belle star started with a family focus:

“My favorite people in the entire world ❤️ The Lord blessed me with the best parents I could’ve ever asked for… Raising us up in the word of God and bringing glory to HIS name. I don’t know where I’d be without both of them. I love you @candacecbure for continuously choosing Christ before all.”

That’s nice. But… things quickly took a turn. Because clearly their Christ isn’t the one who forgives and loves all people…

First, Natasha slammed the “absolutely VILE” media for how Candace’s comments about marriage and religion were covered in news stories this week:

“The media is an absolutely VILE space for negativity and I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost grace. As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith and never let others dim your light for Him. No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail.”

Uhh…

Then, Natasha went on to claim “society has gotten completely out of hand” with how things like Candace’s comments are portrayed in headlines and news bulletins. Man, she really takes after her uncle, huh?

Always bringing it back to her faith, Natasha finished with a flourish:

“Society has gotten completely out of hand with believing every strategically worded headline broadcasted by the media… followed by cancel culture which is nothing but ugly. It is so incredibly sad to watch. I am lucky to get to view you from a lense closer than most, and see how you are truly the real deal. The Lord shines through you time and time again. The battle is HIS.”

You can see the full post (below):

Whew.

That was… a lot.

Of course, the teams in this feud have long since taken shape. As we mentioned up top, Candace’s former co-star Sweetin bucked her Tanner family history and clearly appeared to back Siwa on Tuesday. Other stars like Hilarie Burton have also called out Candace this week. Meanwhile, the Bure family is clearly sticking together.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Is the media really “an absolutely VILE space for negativity” tho?? And has society really “gotten completely out of hand” at this point?! Or do they just hate seeing all those sinful LGBT love stories?

Share your takes down in the comments (below)…

