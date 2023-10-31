Matthew Perry's Pickleball Partner Saw Warning Signs?

Matthew Perry‘s sudden and tragic death may not have gone without warning…

According to an Instagram post made by Extra‘s Billy Bush, the 54-year-old’s pickleball partner picked up on some unusual things ahead of his passing. He began his post by speaking about the legendary actor’s legacy, suggesting his successful battle against addiction was a “Pyrrhic victory”:

“His legacy: hero to fellow sufferers. I think he won his battle with addiction but it was a Pyrrhic victory. It took everything out of him. To all of us he’s the guy you wanted to be friends with and to women…the perfect boyfriend. Everyone had a crush on Chandler Bing. That role came up and he met that opportunity with precision. He nailed it and his mark is indelible.”

As we previously reported, it wasn’t long after the Friends star returned home from a game of pickleball that he was found unresponsive in his hot tub following an apparent drowning. In fact, his coach couldn’t say enough nice things about him — so, so sad.

The host claimed to have had a conversation with Matthew’s pickleball partner, though, and he claims she said she saw signs of fatigue “more than usual” on the day of his passing:

“Lately his greatest joy was the game of #pickleball (he didn’t like the name but he LOVED the game). He played every day and sometimes twice. It regulated his days. I spoke to the woman he played with this morning and every morning. She is in shock, adored Matt…she said he had been fatigued today and over the past week. A little more than usual. He played for one hour then went home.”

Of course, we have no official confirmation of what happened yet, but this info just makes us wonder if his passing wasn’t as sudden as it appears. Heartbreaking.

Our hearts continue to be with Matthew’s family, friends, and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

