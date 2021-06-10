Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Focusing On Maintaining 'Good Relationship With The Queen' After Daughter’s Birth

Where does all the Royal Family drama stand now that Lilibet Diana has entered the picture?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undoubtedly enjoying their first days with their infant daughter, but she came into the world at a bit of a tumultuous time for the family. After all, Meg’s pregnancy was announced during that bombshell Oprah interview, and not long before her birth, Harry dished some more dirt in his AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

But now that they’re parents (again), they’re apparently ready to leave the drama behind them. An insider told Us Weekly:

“It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals. All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace.”

Considering the newborn was named for Queen Elizabeth II’s family nickname, it definitely seems like the Sussexes are trying to stay in her good graces!

Speaking of, Archie’s mom and pops shut down a report that the Queen wasn’t aware of the name choice ahead of time, with legal representatives calling the claim “false” and “defamatory,” and asking outlets not to repeat it.

Per Good Morning America, a spokesperson for the ex-royal couple stated:

“The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

Not only was the royal matriarch among the first to know about the pregnancy, she was also one of the first calls after the birth. A source shared with InTouch:

“The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos. She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again.”

The pair have been adamant from the beginning that they have a good relationship with the monarch (and that none of the alleged racism came from her), but according to the Us insider, they’re still treading carefully in a post-Megxit world. The military vet and his wife want “to avoid being demoted as a royal at all costs,” per the source, “and at worst-case scenario, losing their titles.”

We’re not sure how much more demoted they can get aside from labels — Harry is still in the line of succession, but in his own words, he seems pretty uninterested in ever returning to royal life. And as the Suits alum expressed during their tell-all, “there’s a lot that’s been lost already,” so it didn’t come across like that was something they were concerned about.

In any case, family is family, so it’s nice to hear that the royals are putting aside their grievances to celebrate baby Lili. We hope it’s the first step towards a lasting reconciliation!

