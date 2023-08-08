Melania Trump Keeping Donald Trump 'Calm & Focused' After 3rd Indictment -- Sorry, THIS Is Calm & Focused?!?

We’re still trying to figure out if Melania Trump still lives with the former president — but a source close to the fam is now saying she’s Donald Trump‘s “secret weapon” amid his legal troubles.

And we thought his secret weapon was the fanatical, cult-like devotion of his followers in the face of logic and facts. Huh. Anyway, this insider claims:

“Melania is being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump ‘calm and focused’ amid the hellish week of his being indicted for the third time.”

Sorry, “calm and focused”? THIS is “calm and focused”??

If you haven’t seen, Trump is in danger of being put under a protective order — and possibly worse — after unleashing his wrath about the indictment on social media. Last week in his arraignment on charges of conspiracy to overturn the election he was told by the judge specifically not to interfere or intimidate any witnesses. It took only a day before he posted what prosecutors took as a potential threat to witnesses and officers of the court, writing on Truth Social on Friday:

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

He continued posting over the weekend, implying the judge was corruptly assigned to the case, calling special counsel Jack Smith “deranged” again and again, attacked witness Mike Pence, and just blasted out all sorts of ALL CAPS misinformation. Here are a few winners from Friday to Monday:

DERANGED JACK SMITH AND OUR HIGHLY PARTISAN, AND VERY CORRUPT, DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, COULD HAVE BROUGHT THIS BIDIN “OPPONENT” CASE YEARS AGO, BUT CHOSE TO WAIT AND BRING IT RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NO WAY!!! I HOPE YOU ARE WATCHING AMERICA. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE “ASSIGNED” TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C. WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.” He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad! WHAT THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE IS DOING TO ME IS THE SAME THING DONE BY THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES ALL OVER THE WORLD, BUT IT WILL NOT WORK. WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Deranged Jack Smith is going before his number one draft pick, the Judge of his “dreams” (WHO MUST BE RECUSED!), in an attempt to take away my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS. This, despite the fact that he, the DOJ, and his many Thug prosecutors, are illegally leaking, everything and anything, to the Fake News Media!!!

So calm and focused that there’s now going to be a hearing to see if Trump needs to be reined in on social media due to his inability to keep himself from breaking the law or damaging the trial. Sigh.

The sources who maintain Melania is doing a lot are also really sympathetic to Trump’s plight, saying:

“Friends whisper these last few weeks have been hard on Trump, and although he always presents a tough front, these constant legal assaults are affecting his day-to-day life.”

Uh, yeah. They should be affecting him. He’s facing like a hundred years in prison if he was found guilty of all of them — and sentenced like a normal person and not a whiny politician. But the source says Trump’s wife is a soothing presence:

“Melania’s even better than his regular golf games at keeping his temper in check. She provides a peaceful life for him when he needs it.”

What does she do to soothe the ornery orange? The source claims they “have breakfast and dinner together regularly at their residence at his Bedminster golf club” — along with their son Barron. They also say Melania “literally turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together” when he’s getting angry and “frowns over telephone or social media use at the table.” Wait, we thought she was at Mar-a-Lago and didn’t want to leave. When did she relocate to Bedminster?

Also, if this is their idea of reined in, WTF would it look like if she weren’t there??

The source added that Melania has had to take over the role since Don’s own daughter Ivanka Trump has “disappeared” from his life:

“Melania keeps him on track as a father and has in many ways stepped up to fill the place Ivanka and Jared once had . . . She is his most intimate and internal sounding board.”

Once again, this narrative that behind closed doors Melania definitely has not abandoned Trump to his political wasteland, well… we just don’t know. Certainly the man does not seem calmer to us!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

