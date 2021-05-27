Pete Davidson Leaving Saturday Night Live Soon???

It sure sounds like Pete Davidson is outgrowing his home at Saturday Night Live!

The King Of Staten Island star, who has been on the show since 2014, admitted he wasn’t trying to stay at the beloved sketch comedy series for too much longer during a candid roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday.

When asked if he has plans to stay on the show for 18 seasons, like his co-star, Kenan Thompson, Davidson quipped:

“Yeah, I’m good.”

The 27-year-old added:

“I’m surprised I made it to seven. I’m ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan’s like f**kin’ Karl Malone out there.”

(For those who don’t get the sports reference, we Googled it for you: Karl Malone is a retired basketball player who has apparently played for quite a few years. He’s Kenan Thompson of the NBA, if you will, and that’s as far as we got. Okay, anyway…)

The Staten Island native went on to say he’d love to model his post-SNL career after Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler, sharing:

“You get to see a lot of people at SNL, and there’s this aura around Eddie Murphy where you’re just like, ‘Holy sh*t, that’s Eddie Murphy.’ [Adam] Sandler is like that, too. You just can’t believe you’re seeing him in person. I’d like the Eddie Murphy, Sandler career. I like what Sandler did where he’s like, ‘These are my eight friends, we’re going to do this formula for the next 30 to 50 years.’ He built this entire universe for himself, and he’s in his own lane. That’s the model.”

Pete noted the way the Happy Gilmore star “carries himself” is also something he admires, adding:

“He’s so kind to everyone, and you never hear of a Sandler issue — there’s never, like, a Sandler-gate. Any time you see that guy’s face, it’s associated with smiles and good vibes. That’s the thing I’m trying to follow.”

It’s unclear how many seasons Pete has left in him, but the star also seemingly hinted at an exit during SNL’s latest Weekend Update. While speaking to Colin Jost about the crazy past year, the comedian said the coronavirus pandemic has taught him that “we never really know what the future holds,” adding:

“It’s also taught me to be grateful. I’m very grateful to be here and it’s been an honor to grow up in front of you guys. So thanks.”

