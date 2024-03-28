Kim Kardashian Thinks Kanye Caused Her Split From OBJ -- & Worries No BF Can Survive Ye's Wrath?!

Was Kanye West indirectly behind the end of Kim Kardashian‘s ill-fated relationship with Odell Beckham Jr.??

Insiders are sounding the alarm right now as the 43-year-old star is trying to steady herself and right the ship after splitting days ago from the 31-year-old professional athlete. To hear them tell it, Bianca Censori‘s husband is the one behind the madness here. Plus, the Kardashians superstar is supposedly worried no future partner will want to deal with the rapper’s unpredictable behavior after this, either! Damn!!

On Wednesday afternoon, the US Sun dropped the dime on the post-divorce dynamic between Kim and Kanye. And it ain’t good! Per that insider, the fact that Ye and Bianca have been in the headlines constantly for months now has been a major source of strife for Kim:

“She’s upset, of course, because she feels like Kanye has turned his life — and hers — into a circus. It’s crazy right now. Every day Bianca is out in a new outrageous outfit, and everyone’s talking about them.”

Imagine ending your marriage after nearly a decade and four (!) kids together only to turn around and see your ex plastered across the headlines every single day. Not ideal, right? Now imagine trying to date your next partner in that intense atmosphere! Supposedly, that is why the Baltimore Ravens star stumbled. The insider explained:

“I just think that Odell wasn’t willing to deal with the drama and potentially becoming the target of one of Kanye’s rants. They were really into each other but at some point, it just didn’t seem worth it.”

Oof.

And the insider dropped one more crushing quote about Kim’s possible relationship future, too:

“Kim blames Kanye’s antics for this — she’s wondering if she’ll ever find someone who can deal with her ex.”

Ugh! We already know how difficult it was for Pete Davidson to get past Ye’s aggressively unhinged Instagram rants and attacks. And if it’s really true that OBJ was thrown off by the Hurricane rapper, that sets a bad precedent for the KUWTK alum’s future lovers! Maybe she was on the right track last year when it came out that she didn’t want to date anyone famous. Or maybe dating a non-celeb would be even more challenging in dealing with Ye’s bull s**t?!

Regardless, it sounds like Ye has been putting her (and OBJ?!) through the ringer. Thoughts, y’all?? Do U really believe this report that Kanye was the low-key cause of Kim and OBJ going down separate paths?? Share your takes (below)…

[Image via SNL/YouTube/Dan Jackman/MEGA/WENN/Avalon]