Phoebe Dynevor Gushes About Vacation With Bridgerton Co-Star After Pete Davidson Split!

Phoebe Dynevor is wasting no time staying heartbroken over her split from Pete Davidson. Instead of cozying up to a pint of ice cream after the couple broke up following a 5-month courtship, she’s vacationing in Croatia with a Bridgerton co-star!!

But don’t worry, she’s hasn’t moved on from the Saturday Night Live performer with a new guy that quickly. Rather than take a trip with the likes of Regé-Jean Page or any of the other handsome heartthrobs set to appear in Season 2 of the Netflix hit (sorry, shippers!), Phoebe spent her time off alongside friend Sabrina Bartlett, who plays Siena Rosso.

Sharing their memorable vacation to Instagram over the weekend, the 26-year-old actress reflected:

“Just two happy peas”

The silent video (below) shows the girls taking a dip in the sea on Saturday! The adventures continued at Meneghetti Wine Hotel and Winery in Bale as the duo ate some delicious-looking food and took a bike ride in the gorgeous setting!

Ch-ch-check out a peek into their fancy vacay here:

How do we get an invite next time??

Bartlett seemed to be having the time of her life on the vacation since she commented on the sweet upload:

“Love youuu”

And she had lots of photos to post on her feed as well! The Game Of Thrones alum shared some snapshots of the friends on a sailing excursion — looking just as stunning as the ocean view! See her favorite moments (below)!

Even the sailing company couldn’t help but gush about its celeb passengers!

Of course, this trip comes just as it was announced the Netflix star and The King Of Staten Island lead split because of long-distance relationship struggles. A source dished to UK outlet The Sun this week:

“The distance has made it completely unworkable.”

Citing COVID-19 and travel restrictions as the main reasons the fling couldn’t continue, the insider added:

“It was wild while it lasted, and they both really care for each other. But the distance has put a strain on them.”

But traveling with a bestie isn’t as much of an issue!? Hmm… Perhaps there were some more personal reasons for the couple’s falling out then?

The high-profile duo was linked since March but didn’t make their first public appearance until last month when they were seen together at Wimbledon. Before then, they were spotted “holding hands and hugging” in a small English town (according to Page Six) with paparazzi pictures proving just how smitten they were for each other!

While the pairing was not one we ever saw coming, it did seem like a great match! The comedian couldn’t stop gushing about his lady when interviewed and they even rocked adorable matching necklaces at one point. Too bad it wasn’t meant to be!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Surprised Phoebe is already so “happy” despite the relatively recent split? Or are you glad to see her spending some time traveling with friends instead of sulking over the New York native? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

