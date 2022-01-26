Crystal Hefner CONFIRMS Holly Madison's 'Revenge Porn' Fears -- Because She Found The Stash!

Well, this is a bit of a surprise!

Just a few months ago Crystal Hefner was, as usual, hitting back at her late husband Hugh Hefner‘s detractors. Asked about Hef’s exes’ claims, she told Daily Pop in September:

“I think everyone’s entitled to their opinions. I think for some it was a lot harder than for others. For some of them, you know, being there is what got them attention. So, to keep talking about it and keeping talking about it keeps the attention on themselves. A lot of the women speaking out negatively wouldn’t be where they were if it wasn’t for Hef.”

While she didn’t mention Holly Madison by name, it was pretty obvious that’s who they were talking about. She was the one who had been the most vocal about her negative experiences — and here Crystal was implying she was just making up stuff for attention.

So color us a bit gobsmacked at this change of pace!

Photos: Crystal Hefner ‘Removed Everything Fake’ From Her Body & Deleted IG Pics!

In the premiere of the new Secrets of Playboy docuseries on Monday night, Holly spoke once again about the “revenge porn” her ex kept over her head like the Sword of Damocles. She spilled:

“When I lived at the mansion I was afraid to leave. Something that was always living in the back of my mind … if I left, there was just this mountain of revenge porn just waiting to come out. When you would go out with Hef, he’s taking all types of naked pictures of these women when they’re wasted out of their minds. And he would print out like, eight copies for him and all the women. It’s just gross.”

The Girls Next Door star had previously gone into even more detail about these photos on the Power: Hugh Hefner podcast back in December, explaining:

“When girls would go out with Hef, in the limo, in the nightclub, and come back to his room after, he was constantly taking photos of these women on his disposable camera. And these women were almost always intoxicated… So if you were messed up and if you were in his bathtub with your top off and some other girl is doing some sexually explicit pose on you and he took a picture of that on his disposable camera, he’d make a copy and give it to everyone that night and put it in a scrapbook.”

Well, to our surprise it turns out Crystal had tuned in to the docuseries premiere — and CONFIRMED Holly’s account about the disposable camera pics! She tweeted during the broadcast:

“I found thousands of those disposable camera photos you are talking about @hollymadison. I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them. They’re gone.”

Wow! Holly even responded:

“Thank you @crystalhefner.”

And while it’s gross enough on its own for Hef to have taken them and stashed ’em in the first place, not to mention printing them out to give to others (if true), we just want to be clear that Crystal didn’t go so far as to corroborate the idea Hef was planning on ever using the pics as “revenge porn” online. Though we understand why such fears would come up for Holly, especially after all the other accusations we’ve heard about Hef’s alleged manipulation tactics!

Related: Sex With Dogs?! The Most SHOCKING Hugh Hefner Accusations!

She still seems pretty protective of her late husband’s rep, as she responded to another claim on the show — that Hugh was into Charles Manson family paraphernalia — with her expected defensiveness:

“Saying he has interest is definitely a lie. Hef was friends with Vincent Bugliosi up until his death and that’s extent of being ‘tied to’ or ‘interested.’ Thank you.”

For those who don’t know, Vincent Bugliosi is the Los Angeles DA who became famous for prosecuting the Manson family. He also wrote one of the definitive books on the matter, Helter Skelter. So she’s essentially pointing out Hef was closer to the cops than the crooks here.

She also retweeted a copy of a letter in which Hef himself blasted the idea that he had copies of “Manson home movies”:

Saying he has interest is definitely a lie. Hef was friends with Vincent Bugliosi up until his death and that’s extent of being “tied to” or “interested.” Thank you. https://t.co/oBW7BjMCpD — Crystal Hefner (@crystalhefner) January 25, 2022

So what do YOU think about Crystal’s measured response to the docuseries? Does it make you second-guess anything you heard about Hugh Hefner? Or bolster it??

[Image via Judy Eddy/Rachel Worth/WENN.]