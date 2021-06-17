Ricky Schroder Protests Foo Fighters Concert With Anti-Vaxxers -- While Wearing Blue Lives Matter Hat!

Ricky Schroder is at it again…

A month after striking up a viral argument with a Costco employee over mask rules, the Silver Spoons alum has taken his fight up with the Foo Fighters.

Dave Grohl and the rest of the band was performing at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, CA on Tuesday night, but only for attendees who could provide proof of vaccination before entering the intimate show. Upset by these rules, a group of anti-vaxxers protested outside the venue — with Ricky lending his voice to the outcry!

The 51-year-old actor was captured in a photograph outside the event, while proudly wearing a baseball hat with the “Thin Blue Line” symbol that supports the controversial Blue Lives Matter movement. Surrounding him in the picture (below) were others wearing “Just Say No [to the] Vaccine Passport” t-shirts. Many protesting were also seen holding signs that read “Modern Segregation” and “Stop the Hate in the Vaccine Debate.” One attendee’s poster proclaimed:

“COVID Vaccine Makers are Exempt from Liability”

See Schroder in the crowd (below)!

While Grohl and his bandmates have yet to address the protest, the backlash was likely unexpected. The band has been a prime leader in advocating for the vaccine since the early days of the pandemic, even participating in Global Citizen’s “Vax Live” concert which raised over $300 million for vaccine distribution efforts. Incredible! The rockstars are also set to play Madison Square Garden this coming weekend, making them the first to perform in the iconic venue since this health crisis began. Much to anti-vaxxers’ dismay, concert-goers will need to prove their vaccinations to enter — something that will definitely piss off Ricky even more.

Earlier this week, the 24 star took to Facebook to rant about the frontman, sharing a meme to social media that depicts the former Nirvana member wearing a “Pharma Sellout” shirt while drooling over a syringe. To his loyal followers, he wrote:

“Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots….Fool.”

He also took to Instagram Wednesday to discuss his views on the reason behind coronavirus, urging the importance of religion while slamming Bill Gates and other philanthropists working to provide life-saving health care to people around the world. You can listen to his full take on this most recent “genocide” here:

Wow… We’re glad none of this hate seems to be stopping the Foo Fighters from bringing live music back in a safe way this summer! The band will be headlining a lot of music festivals in the next few months, so get vaxxed and ready to party… unless you’d rather stand on the sidelines like Ricky!

Reactions, Perezcious readers! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

