Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ready To ‘Make Amends’ With Jersey Shore Roommates After All These Years!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is ready to repair his relationship with his Jersey Shore co-stars.

Back in 2021, the 37-year-old reality star left Jersey Shore Family Vacation in order to seek treatment for mental health issues amid some legal troubles. And after two years completely away from the show — except for a quick cameo in March — Ronnie wants to reconnect with his friends Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenny “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick in order to to apologize for his actions.

During the episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Thursday, the television personality found out that his former roommates were on vacation in Orlando. Since he lives in Florida, he hoped to see the group again. Ronnie told his sponsor over the phone:

“I was thinking of just going down there and just talking to everybody and quickly driving away.”

This is a big deal since he hasn’t seen most of them in two years! Even Ronnie’s sponsor noted how this would be a “really big step” for him. While we can imagine he’s nervous to see everyone again, he recognizes it is important for him to begin “making amends” and fix the friendship:

“It’s been two years since I’ve seen everybody. I miss them. We all shared a bond [that] we can never share with anyone else. Hopefully, I can start making amends, and we can start getting that bond back to where we had it.”

Ronnie seems to be taking this very seriously! At one point, he was seen writing down some notes in a book, and seemingly planning out what he wanted to say to his friends. The father continued in a confessional:

“I want to apologize and say that my actions were not the best version of myself. They were the people I could always turn to, but when you’re hurting yourself, you are hurting people that you love, but you are not realizing it. You’re so caught up, where you’re like f**k it, I don’t even care about myself, let alone care about someone else.”

Wow. He appears to have done a lot of work on himself and is in such a good place right now!

And it’s not just his friends he wants to “make amends” with. Ronnie even shared he wants to make things right with ex-girlfriend Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola! In a confessional, he pointed out there is “a lot more pressure” right now since the 36-year-old returned to the show. But looking back, Ronnie ‘fessed up that he “could have been better” to her when they were a couple and now needs to own up to his mistakes:

“I definitely have some things I have to say to Sam. I definitely have to right my wrongs.”

In fact, Ronnie said he already has an idea of what he will tell Sam since he’s been “waiting for so damn long.” However, he’s unsure “where she stands” or “if she has any hard feelings.” We certainly are curious to see how Sammi reacts to his apology so many years later! Next week’s episode should be very inneresting! You can see Ron’s vulnerable moment (below):

Wow. Definitely powerful, that’s for sure. Now, as for whether the rest of the cast is ready to deal with the aftermath of all this… who knows. Guess we’ll see.

[Image via Jersey Shore/YouTube, The View/YouTube]