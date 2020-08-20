53-Year-Old Salma Hayek Looks JAW DROPPING In A Bikini!

Muy caliente! Salma Hayek really does look good from dusk till dawn…
The Mexican-American movie star is 53 years old and looks just as good in a bikini today as she did in 1996.
Photos: Lily Allen Celebrates Sobriety With Bikini Pics!
Don’t believe us? On Thursday the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star posted a pic from her Greek vacay with hubby François-Henri Pinault, just having a sip of some hot coffee on the terrace of her hotel room.
Oh, wearing just a bikini, naturally! (Don’t worry, she’s been wearing a mask while out in public!)
Can you believe how much she doesn’t age?? It’s almost like she really… is a vampire…
[Image via Salma Hayek/Instagram.]
Aug 20, 2020 16:44pm PDT
