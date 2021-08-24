Why Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Are ‘Laying Low’ After The Birth Of Their New Baby

Nesting!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost aren’t planning to parade their newborn baby around town anytime soon! Instead, they’re hunkering down at home and spending some quality time with their wee baby!

It’s been less than a week since the Saturday Night Live star announced he and the Black Widow lead welcomed a little one, possibly named Cosmo, in secret weeks ago, despite never actually addressing pregnancy rumors prior.

The name remains in question given the reveal was part of a joke so it’s hard to know what’s real — though it’s a super cute pick if it turns out to be true! Taking to Instagram, the comedian teased his co-star Michael Che by writing:

“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks.”

No picture or update on the momma was shared at the time (much to our dismay), and it sounds like that will remain the case for a while. A source told ET on Monday that the family has been “laying low out east” and aren’t in a rush to break free from their little bubble.

Explaining that the 36-year-old has always been private when it comes to her personal life, the insider insisted the actress is being extra careful about who she brings into her close circle these days. Wouldn’t want any leaked photos of her kiddo hitting the internet! The Weekend Update lead is totally “on board” with the secrecy, the confidant adding:

“He is 100 percent on board with what Scarlett wants and keeping their new baby out of the public eye, so don’t expect him to post pics!”

The source did have a glimpse at the couple’s family life to share though! Apparently, Scarlett’s 7-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, has been in full big sister mode! The outlet learned:

“They’re incredible parents and Rose is an amazing big sis.”

Aww!! We’d expect nothing less.

It’s a bummer we won’t get to see a snapshot of the little one soon, but we totally respect the parents’ desire for privacy. The New York native has enough to worry about as she’s embroiled in an intense legal battle against Disney following the release of her latest film. Laying low sounds like the right thing to do!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you eager to get a peek at the tiny tot or glad the family is keeping things to themselves? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN]