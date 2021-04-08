Sofia Richie Makes Things Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Elliot Grainge -- LOOK!

Sofia Richie is living her best life!

She’s now Instagram official with her new man — 27-year-old Elliot Grainge — and she’s celebrating the feat with a brand new carousel of pics on her official account, including one VERY romantic snapshot in particular!

The 22-year-old model posted a new series of pics to her IG on Wednesday, April 7, and one of the shots shows her kissing Grainge. Of course, we’ve linked these two together in previous reports, so it’s not necessarily a huge surprise this was coming. But it’s nice to see they are now Instagram official and definitely doing the dating thing!

Ch-ch-check out the sweet snapshot in the middle of the carousel embedded (below):

Awww! Don’t those two look happy and carefree together?! And that heart emoji doing all the work in the caption, too… Yep, we’re sold on this match! Love it!!! Heck, even longtime family friend Paris Hilton loves it; she wrote “so happy for you sis” in the comments hours after Sofia first published the pic set. That’s hot!

BTW as it stands, we’re not the only ones sold on Sofia and Elliot together. Her family is said to seriously approve of the young man — more so than they did of her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, at least. As we’ve previously reported, both halves of this new couple have ties to the music industry, too, so that helps: Sofia’s dad is (duh) legendary singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie, while Elliot’s father Lucian Grainge heads up the ever-powerful Universal Music Group. Nothing quite like being well-connected, right?

Regarding Sofia and Scott, there’s no question both of them have moved on after their summer 2020 split. The pair dated for three long years, but when it came time to move on, both did so willingly. For Lord Disick, that meant shackin’ up with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin — and again raising some family eyebrows, as ‘rents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are said to be uncertain about that coupling. As for Sofia, she’d been previously linked to Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton for a short while, though that duo quit dating back in December.

Now that the dust has settled and the breakup drama appears to be well in the past, it looks like everybody is getting settled in for a sweet summer of love… or something. LOLz!

Seriously, though, what do y’all think about Sofia’s new man, Perezcious readers?? Seem like a good fit for her? Better than Scott?! Or do you miss seeing Lord Disick and all his reality TV-inspired chaos in her life?!

Sound OFF about all this young love down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Sofia Richie/Instagram]