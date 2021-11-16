Scott Disick Caught Up With Kravis At Friends' Wedding & It Sounds Like Things Didn't Go So Well...

Scott Disick is trying to make the most of a very awkward situation…

The 38-year-old reality TV star attended close KarJenner friend Simon Huck‘s wedding to Phil Riportella over the weekend, and as expected, Lord Disick’s baby momma Kourtney Kardashian was also there with her new fiancé, Travis Barker.

We’ve already reported a ton on the, uhhh, interesting dynamic between the Talentless founder and the talented Blink-182 drummer, but based on info from new insiders, it sounds like things are still really touch-and-go!

According to a source who spoke to E! News about Huck’s nuptials, most of the KarJenner clan was in attendance at the event, Kravis included. So, Scott opted to hang with his two new best friends, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, as the insider revealed in the report (below):

“He had a lot of friends there and was hanging with Kris and Khloe most of the night. [For most of the night] he was sitting and chatting with friends and wasn’t drinking or partying much.”

In fact, it seems as though Scott employed his now-typical reaction to seeing Kourt and Travis at family-related events: just try to blend in with the crowd and get through it.

The insider did dish that he greeted the newly-engaged couple, and added these details (below) about where the Flip It Like Disick star continues to be mentally with the sight of the Poosh founder in her very high-profile new relationship:

“[Scott] kept his distance for the majority of the night. He doesn’t want to see Kourtney and Travis’ PDA and doesn’t want to engage. It’s still very awkward for Scott to be around them, but he knows he can’t escape them.”

Jokes aside, this marks yet another unwanted run-in for Scott, who came across Kravis at Kris’ birthday celebration on the prior Friday night, as well.

After that instance, as we’ve previously reported, Scott has come to realize that seeing Kravis will “be the new normal,” whether he likes it or not. And even though he had been purposely avoiding the entire KarJenner fam in response for a while, that distance could only last so long:

“Scott was taking a break from seeing Kourtney and the family… but he has signed on to their new [Hulu] show and had to be present.”

At this point, he’s just gotta make the best of it, we suppose.

