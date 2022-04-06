Shanna Moakler Reacts To Ex Travis Barker's Surprise Vegas Wedding To Kourtney Kardashian!

Shanna Moakler is making her thoughts known regarding her ex-husband’s unexpected wedding!

Of course, we’re still reeling from the bombshell news that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got hitched at a private wedding ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas early Monday morning. And while insiders are still trying to figure out exactly what the ceremony means for the happy couple, everybody around the pair is over the moon!

Now, Travis’ ex-wife has shared her own reactions to the surprise nuptials. The 47-year-old momma spoke to People about it, delivering this very brief — but very supportive — statement about Travis and Kourtney:

“Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.”

Well said!

Of course, there is a lot of history between Moakler and Barker. The model was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 until their divorce in 2008, and the pair share two children — 18-year-old son Landon, and 16-year-old daughter Alabama. (Shanna also has another daughter, 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, from a previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, with whom Barker has a good relationship, as well.)

It hasn’t always been amicable between the two. Shanna struck out previously at Travis and Kourtney’s relationship — and its familiar notes. So it’s great to see the good will and respect here!

Beyond Moakler sending well wishes and congratulations to Kravis, we’re still basking in the glow of the couple’s wedded bliss! As we’ve previously reported, One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson soke out about holding the ceremony for the 42-year-old reality TV star and the 46-year-old drummer, telling People (below):

“There was a lot of [PDA] — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love.”

The wedding chapel owner further revealed that four people in total attended the nuptials, as well as an Elvis Presley impersonator specifically requested by the bride and groom!

Frierson said:

“They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle. I don’t know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves. … They had a good time. They just romanced and got married. Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot love and had a lot of fun.”

Can’t ask for anything better than that!

Now that you’ve had a while to process the news, how are you reacting to Kravis’ wedding, Perezcious readers?! Did U expect something like this, or are you surprised they didn’t go for a more formal, planned affair in SoCal or something??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

