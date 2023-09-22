Zendaya Fans Think She Secretly Got Engaged To Tom Holland! And She Responds!

Zendaya just single-handedly sparked engagement rumors with Tom Holland — but it’s not what it seems!

The Euphoria star was feeling herself on Thursday when she decided to post a selfie of herself wearing a flashy ring. Her fans instantly thought she was subtly revealing the Spider-Man star popped the question. Since everyone’s on pins and needs for a proposal, the speculation spread like wildfire. But it was actually all just smoke and… mirrors!

In a since-deleted Instagram Story video, Zendaya shut down the speculation, laughing:

“I can’t post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously. You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!”

LOLz!

In the pic, most overlooked the Golden State Warriors hat she was sporting. But can you blame them? Everybody’s eager for these two lovebirds to take the next step!!

The problem is, these overeager fans failed to notice this was a selfie in the mirrored surface of a car window. Mirrored. Meaning the hat and phone were flipped, and the hand everyone was looking at was her right.

Later in the day, the actress put the full version of the original selfie back on the ‘gram so people could realize the ring wasn’t even on that finger! She captioned it:

“Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax lmao.”

Zendaya sets the record straight on Tom Holland engagement rumors after she shared a photo in which a ring was prominently featured. pic.twitter.com/i24mjRUJt1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

Hah! It’s fun to know when Tom does pop the question, she’s gonna let us know in a BIG way! Can’t wait for that! Maybe something with Rihanna‘s Diamonds…

Until then, the couple is gonna continue going keeping their romance on the down low — and we can’t blame them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Were you fooled by the original post?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WIRED/YouTube & Zendaya/Instagram]