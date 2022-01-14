And Just Like That... Writers Defend Steve's Storyline Against Fans Who Claim They 'Hate' Actor David Eigenberg

We all know TV shows need time to grow, but still, it’s no secret that a lot of fans have, so far, not been pleased with the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…

This week, viewers are especially upset with how Miranda’s husband Steve Brady (played by David Eigenberg) has been treated. Roxane Gay tweeted:

“On And Just Like That, do they hate the actor who plays Steve? They have given his character not one good scene. He just walks around yelling uttering absolute nonsense. It’s bizarre. He was so lovely.”

Other fans followed up, adding:

“And Just Like That has done Steve so dirty GOOD LORD” “Not a fan of most of the decisions on And Just Like That…, but I really hate what’s happened to Steve.”

It’s no surprise SATC stans are upset for Steve. His wife, played by Cynthia Nixon, has begun an affair with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) as she explores her sexuality, which he seems to be naively unaware of so far. Oh, and he’s also losing his hearing.

Dang, just pile it all on!!

Shutting down the criticism, writers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky spoke with Vanity Fair on Thursday. Rottenberg first remarked:

“Miranda’s journey is representing another reality out there, which a lot of people go through — the reevaluations and transitions in life. Grown couples grow apart, and people come to epiphanies about what their spouse is or isn’t fulfilling for them. Miranda’s story was very representative of a certain path that a lot of women find themselves on.”

Zuritsky added:

“Sometimes your friends make choices that you might not agree with or that might be concerning, but you sort of have to let them make their own choices. Sometimes it’s hard.”

Also, she claims the hearing loss plotline was inspired by David’s own life, saying:

“When [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] reconnected with David Eigenberg about the show, the very first thing that David said was, ‘I got hearing aids.’ It was literally what he led with.”

But don’t worry. Steve will have his moment to hash out his feelings with Miranda, Elisa teased:

“You’re going to get that scene.”

Hmm. We’ll have to wait and see if that upcoming moment gives Steve the justice fans think he deserves. In the meantime… reactions?!

