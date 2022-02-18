Delilah Hamlin Marks 6 Months Of Sobriety After Accidental Overdose

Delilah Hamlin has come a long way in her sobriety journey since announcing her accidental overdose last year. And she is ready to share some of the good news!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the 23-year-old was ecstatic to announce that she was celebrating reaching six months sober. The model told fans in an IG video while jumping up and down with joy:

“Hi, I’m six months sober!”

She also included a heart icon that showed the timestamp of her achievement. Love it!

Ch-ch-check out the sweet reveal (below)!

Back in November, Delilah got candid about her struggles while chatting with followers in a 28-minute Instagram Live. The update came with some pretty serious revelations about why she had been “MIA” from social media. Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughter started by explaining that she had gotten very sick after receiving the second Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, claiming that it stirred up issues with autoimmune diseases she was already battling. To help, her doctor prescribed her Xanax, which her body quickly became “dependent” on. She admitted:

“I found a psychiatrist and he over-prescribed me. He over-prescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes for 10 milligrams and he gave me 20 milligrams a day. And then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day, so my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I over-dosed.”

Very scary stuff!

Amelia Hamlin‘s older sister went on to share that earlier in the year she combined two other medications which resulted in an accidental overdose, adding:

“I didn’t mean to at all. I over-dosed on this one medication called Propranolol. And I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

She then sought help at an Arizona treatment center. On the decision to get professional care, Hamlin continued:

“I went to Arizona, and it was really hard at first. It was a treatment center, not a rehab. It was something I had to invest in with my own money, which was a scary thing because I had to trust this place.”

With the support of those around her, she’s made some great progress! As 2021 came to a close, the El Lay native mused on social media:

“2021, You changed my life. You broke me. But thank you for pushing me to do things I would have never been able to do. Thank you for all of the opportunities you’ve given me. Thank you for showing me disease so I could be at ease instead. Thank you to everyone who was on this journey with me. What a transformative year it has been.”

That post was uploaded around the time her split from boyfriend Eyal Booker was made public, so she was obviously going through a lot last year! We’re glad to see that she’s doing well now! Many congratulations, Delilah!! Six months is an incredible achievement!

