Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Weighed Just 100 Pounds Recently After 'Trauma'-Induced Weight Loss

Emily Ratajkowski has been in the news quite a bit this month for a very good reason! Fans on social media have followed along eagerly as EmRata has pursued a new romance with comedian Pete Davidson following her summer split from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard.

But things haven’t been totally easy for the Gone Girl actress of late, even as she makes it seem so effortless with her enviable single life. In fact, as she explained on the most recent episode of her High Low podcast, health has been a major concern lately for the model momma…

Ratajkowski had former porn star Mia Khalifa as her guest on Tuesday’s brand new podcast ep. The pair discussed Khalifa’s sometimes controversial career, the use of the internet as a promotional tool, and other related topics.

At one point, they got really serious — discussing the physical fallout from traumatic events in life. EmRata made a shocking reveal during that topic, hinting she’d had a “really scary” experience with weight loss “recently.” The We Are Your Friends star said her weight plummeted at one point to just 100 pounds.

Considering EmRata is about 5’7″, that’s definitely a low number. And losing that weight so quickly really threw the A-list star for a loop. She told Khalifa:

“When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary.”

The model, who shares 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear with her ex, not-so-subtly hinted that the weight fluctuation came from an unsettling time in her personal life:

“I think trauma lives in the body. That’s been my experience.”

Still, she never addressed what exactly the “trauma” in question was. But divorce is obviously an extremely stressful situation…

But thankfully, it sounds like things are back on track for EmRata. She told Mia that in more recent weeks, she has been able to re-gain some weight and fill out in a more healthy way. Buoyed by the recent rebound, she concluded:

“For me, it’s a huge game-changer and how I know I’m happy.”

Well, thank goodness for that.

Of course, the My Body author didn’t reveal exactly why her weight plummeted “recently.” But she’s been going through a lot this year…

As we’ve previously reported, she split from Bear-McClard back in July amid unsettling cheating allegations against him. The pair had been married for four years. She officially filed divorce docs to end things a few weeks later. Obviously, the breakup of a marriage can be a traumatic event, so it’s possible this could have been a source for Emily’s health woes.

More recently, she has been spotted out and about with the likes of Brad Pitt and other Hollywood hunks. Getting back into the dating game has appeared to be a source of positivity for the model. And of course, her budding chemistry with Kim Kardashian‘s ex is practically all anyone can talk about right now. So perhaps Em’s recent romantic exploits have played a role in getting her weight back on track, too?

All speculation, of course. There could be many other things going on behind the scenes in addition to the very public sitch surrounding the star’s love life.

Whatever is going on, we hope EmRata is well. Sending best wishes for her health from here on out!

