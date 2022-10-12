Emma Roberts Is Dating Another Actor! All The Inside Deets!

Emma Roberts has a new man in her life!

The American Horror Story alum is reportedly dating another actor in a bid to dive back into her love life following a sordid split from ex Garrett Hedlund. According to reports, the 31-year-old star is dating actor Cody John at this point — and it sounds like they’re taking things slow.

Per E! News, the actress met John “through friends in the industry.” The romance began about two months ago, so it sounds like summer love has transitioned into a little cuffing season connection. That’s fun!

Still, Emma — who shares 21-month-old son Rhodes with Hedlund — is said to be “taking it slow” with John, according to the outlet. An insider explained the dynamic with dating around her young son:

“Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people, but knows the day will come soon.”

That’s smart!

Still, it sounds like things are going well in the early weeks here for Emma and Cody. The insider dished:

“Emma loves Cody’s personality. He’s really funny and they have been having a good time together.”

Cody doesn’t yet have a ton of TV credits to his name. Although he has appeared in Hulu‘s Wu-Tang: An American Saga as well as In The Dark, which aired on The CW.

Still, as his career starts to snowball forward, it seems like he’s enjoying his time with Emma. Back in late August, which would have been just a couple weeks after these two first started seeing one another, he took to Instagram to post a set of pics with her. In one, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss:

Yes, that is “sweet sweet” indeed! We guess they weren’t really hiding, huh?

Of course, there was no shortage of disturbing drama linked to Roberts’ roller coaster recent past with Hedlund. We’re hopeful she can fully enjoy this fresh start with a new man in her life. Reactions to the new couple, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Tatler/YouTube/Cody John/Instagram]