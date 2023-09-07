Jenelle Evans Asks For Restraining Order Against Barbara, Claims Children Are In 'Serious & Immediate' Danger Around Her!

Jenelle Evans once again wants her children kept away from her mother Barbara.

We thought the two had reconciled in recent months, but that appears to be out the window. On Wednesday, reports started flying in about the Teen Mom alum filing a restraining order against Barbara. And in it, the 31-year-old reality TV vet reportedly wants protection for both her AND her kids…

Related: Cops Find Jenelle’s Son Jace Safe After He Goes Missing For The Second Time In A Month!

According to court docs revealed by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on Wednesday evening, Jenelle has filed for a restraining order against Barbara for her, her 14-year-old son Jace, her 9-year-old son Kaiser, her 6-year-old daughter Ensley, and her stepdaughter Maryssa. Notably, she did not request her husband David Eason be part of the restraining order — just her and the children. (Frankly if we were Barbara we wouldn’t feel safe getting too close to David, but maybe that’s just us?)

In the filing, Jenelle demands a judge grant the request because the kids are supposedly at risk of “serious and immediate injury” when around Barbara. Whoa!

According to the US Sun, the request goes even further, too. She’s demanding Barbara be “forbidden from buying weapons,” as well as barred from “name-calling” in the pair’s text message exchanges! OK, one of those is actually a lot more concerning from a legal standpoint — just saying. This request comes on the heels of another newly-revealed legal filing. Back on Friday, per the outlet, the Teen Mom 2 alum filed a domestic violence protective order against Barbara, too. Barbara was served with that order at some point on Tuesday.

Whoa!

In the new request, Jenelle claims Barbara caused “emotional distress” to the family with recent interactions, as well as comments made publicly to TMZ after Jace went missing last month. The grandmother told the outlet at the time she was concerned because Jenelle took Jace off of medication AND stopped his sessions with his therapist when she got custody back in March.

In addition, this latest report claims Jenelle “checked boxes” on the forms she filled out that indicate Barbara has allegedly “attempted to cause or has intentionally caused me bodily injury.”

Related: Jenelle Speaks Out About 14-Year-Old Son Jace After Multiple Runaways From Home

The restraining order request went on:

“[Barbara’s] continued harassment that rises to such a level as to inflict substantial emotional distress [on the family.]”

This request was not expedited, per the US Sun, as Jenelle is not believed to be in any “immediate danger.” So, Barbara is due in court next week to face these allegations. And in that appearance, per that outlet, “the burden of proof will be placed on Jenelle” to show Barbara’s actions really have caused emotional distress.

Whatever is going on, we just hope everything works out safely for the kids.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MTV/YouTube]