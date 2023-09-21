Tristan Thompson Named Temporary Guardian Of 17-Year-Old Brother Amari In Fallout From Mother's Death

Tristan Thompson is stepping up for a close family member.

On Wednesday, the Superior Court of California ruled the NBA veteran be given temporary guardianship of his 17-year-old brother Amari. The court, which met in Los Angeles County on the matter per People, made their ruling at Tristan’s request after the brothers’ mom Andrea suddenly and unexpectedly died back in January.

Amari has epilepsy and other medical conditions that require him to receive round-the-clock medical care and support. After Andrea’s passing, it was unclear who would step up for Amari’s involved care — and how. Of course, both Tristan and his ex Khloé Kardashian pledged to do whatever Amari needed for the rest of his life. Now, that promise is a legal certainty.

The court ruling grants the 32-year-old athlete temporary power to have “all powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have” for the teen. Per People, the ruling goes on:

“[Tristan will] manage ward [Amari]’s finances and assets, travel with the ward within the United States of America and internationally, enroll ward in social and other extracurricular activities, decide living arrangements of the ward [and] obtain legal counsel on behalf of the ward.”

As we noted above, Tristan had already requested sole legal guardianship of Amari. Now, the Los Angeles Lakers star may indeed see to it that Amari’s basic needs and healthcare are fully provided on at least a temporary basis while the court confirms a permanent solution.

Here’s to Tristan stepping up as expected for the brother he loves so dearly!

