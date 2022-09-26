Khloé Kardashian Admits She Was 'Scared To Go Online' After The Kardashians Premiere Until...

Khloé Kardashian is getting a lot of love from a very unlikely place: social media.

The 38-year-old reality TV star was very much the focus of the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians this past week. And she drew a LOT of attention from fans on Twitter and Facebook as a result. But maybe it wasn’t all bad?! In the lead-off ep, which first streamed on Hulu back on Thursday, viewers watched Khloé deal with the aftermath of discovering that baby daddy Tristan Thompson knew he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were moving forward with having their own second child via surrogate.

The surrogate delivered True Thompson‘s little brother in the episode’s climax — an amazing event, though very much dampened by Tristan’s sketchy actions throughout.

Now, the Good American founder is recounting the bittersweet experience of seeing it all play out once again on TV — while receiving tons of online attention from viewers seeing it for the first time. In a series of tweets over the past few days, the Revenge Body alum admitted she was “scared to go online” to see fan reaction to Tristan’s s**t show behavior. On Friday, she shared:

“I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode. I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself…”

However, in a second tweet, Khloé revealed that she was shocked to find fans were supportive, gentle, and understanding!

She added:

“As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding”

And she finished with a flourish, thanking her followers for their kindness through what was undoubtedly a very difficult situation for the longtime reality TV star:

“Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me! Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot. Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all”

As is the case with pretty much everything Khloé does on Twitter, that thread went mega-viral. Fans reacted lovingly to this admission, too, as you can see (below):

“You are a strong woman, and an amazing mother! Congrats on being a mom of two, I promise you will love every minute of it! I’m sure you,and True already do! Can’t wait to hear his name!” “God bless your beautiful little family. If there is one person that deserves all the good this world has to offer it’s you. Praying for you always.” “You deserve to be happy khloe and Gods timing is always perfect” “It was so emotional watching you go through so much pain but your little boy put a sparkle back in your eyes” “Stay fine and blessed always babe, you are an angel with the most beautiful soul and deserves just the best.” “Don’t worry we all make mistakes… I was crying while watching the whole episode…” “You’re tenacious loving heart is your greatest strength. Don’t let anyone close it for any reason. It’s your super power and it will bring you your hearts desires in an honest, dedicated, gentle, loving soul.”

Don’t you just love to see people showing empathy?! We stan a supportive and sympathetic culture! Snaps and claps! KoKo’s loving messages continued throughout Saturday and Sunday, showing her gratitude for those Twitter users.

Now imagine a world where Khloé didn’t have to deal with Tristan’s behind-the-scenes bull s**t. Ohhh, how much of a better thing that would be for her mental health and emotional well-being. Just saying!!! Sigh. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

