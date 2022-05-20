Right Before Her Wedding! MLB Reporter Kelsey Wingert Shares Pic Of HUGE Head Scar After Being Hit With '95 MPH Line Drive'!

Ouch! A Major League Baseball reporter is recovering after suffering a one-in-a-million shot this week! Kelsey Wingert was working during the Colorado Rockies game on Monday when she was struck in the forehead with a “95 MPH line drive”.

During Monday’s game, Giants player Austin Slater hit a foul ball from Rockies pitcher Daniel Brad in the ninth inning, according to Yahoo! Sports, and it went flying into the stands near the first-base camera where Kelsey was reporting from.

Related: You WILL NOT Believe The Reason This Soccer Star Got Demoted!

The Farm to Fame podcast host shared an update with fans on Twitter Wednesday, revealing:

“Checking in – Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head.”

Thankfully, she had a lot of support from her bosses at AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, she continued:

“The @Rockies & @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil.”

Despite suffering a gnarly gash to the center of her forehead, she’s miraculously doing very well otherwise, she continued:

“I had [a] CT scan to check for internal bleeding/fractures & it came back clear. Thank God. I received internal & external stitches. I’ve been staying at my GM’s house. I can’t say enough about AT&TSN & the Rox. I’ve never experienced support like this. Thank you for the prayers.”

Now, we’re warning you right now — while this pic is post-medical attention, it’s still pretty painful to see for the first time!

I had CT scan to check for internal bleeding/fractures & it came back clear, Thank God. I received internal & external stitches. I’ve been staying at my GM’s house. I can’t say enough about AT&TSN & the Rox. I’ve never experienced support like this. Thank you for the prayers ???? — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) May 18, 2022

See? That’s no joke, right? We’re so happy she’s alright after that!

This isn’t the first time she’s been injured while reporting on a game either. According to the outlet, in 2018 she suffered a fractured eye socket when she was struck by a line drive while standing in the camera past the Braves‘ first base dugout. That’s a dangerous area, we guess!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Boasts About Tristan Thompson’s ‘Very Loyal’ Vibe Prior To Scandal!

Sharing the same update with followers on Instagram, the 29-year-old explained that she’s “giving [herself] a few days to rest” while her mother, Betsy Wingert, is in the area to help her. She flew back to Atlanta, where she is based, on Wednesday night. The journalist is also keeping her fingers crossed that her scar won’t be too noticeable for her upcoming wedding — just weeks away! She expressed:

“[Doctors] are hoping the scar won’t be too bad for [my upcoming] wedding [to fiancé Casey Linch]! I’ve been sleeping at the Woodman’s [sic] who have quickly become family. I can’t say enough about how the network and organization has treated me. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

So, so scary! But we’re glad she is doing well. Sending her lots of positive vibes for a speedy recovery!

[Image via Kelsey Wingert/Instagram/Twitter]