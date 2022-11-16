New Pics Show OnlyFans Model Covered In Blood After Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend To Death

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Newly released photos show OnlyFans model Courtney Tailor covered in what appears to be blood after allegedly stabbing boyfriend Christian Obumseli in Miami back in April.

The online adult model, whose real name is Courtney Clenney, was the focus of crime scene photos taken immediately after Obumseli’s death. On Tuesday, those photos were released to the public and published in multiple outlets — and they are extremely graphic.

In the pics, Clenney and Obumseli’s Miami high-rise condominium is splattered with streaks of blood and significant disarray after what appears to be a violent struggle inside. Some photos even show the knife that was allegedly used in the stabbing caked in dried blood and lying on the floor in the apartment.

As for Clenney, she can be seen in one photo with what looks like dried blood covering her hands and arms. Her clothing is tainted with what appear to be blood stains, as well. Clenney also appears to be covered in bruises, and several of her fingernails have been ripped and chipped off in the aftermath. All the photos were just now released by the Miami-Dade State’s Attorney’s Office, with multiple outlets reporting on their existence.

TMZ also has video from the scene of Clenney’s arrest immediately after the killing. Cops can be seen investigating inside the high-rise condo as they try to sort out what happened. As we mentioned, the photos are extremely graphic and NSFW. If you wish to see those pics and videos, you can do so HERE.

Of course, Clenney has since been charged with second-degree murder in Obumseli’s death. Her attorneys have argued publicly that she stabbed him in self defense. The duo did have a toxic relationship, it appears, with police having been called to prior disputes of theirs. Still, these crime scene photos — and the allegations against Clenney — are shocking.

Now, she is currently in custody in Miami awaiting trial. Clenney’s bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, too. It wasn’t immediately clear how that progressed.

Performing online as Courtney Tailor, she was well known on OnlyFans. She also boasted more than two million followers on Instagram and was reportedly making a considerable amount of money with her online work prior to the stabbing.

Here is more on the latest with Clenney’s most recent court appearance, and her prior legal interactions involving Obumseli:

Jeez.

What a scary and severe situation. And those pics… ugh.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

