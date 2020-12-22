Horny In Quarantine! Celebs Who Upped Their Thirst Trap Game During The Pandemic!

All this time spent in quarantine has us feeling some type of way!

And no, we’re not talking about being frustrated because we’re running through all of our snack foods quick AF. (Though we are doing that, too. Ha!) We’re talking about being straight up HORNY! Anybody else feeling pent-up lately?! Just being honest! This pandemic is killing us!!!!

Even if you’re too shy to admit it, we KNOW we’re not the only ones who feel this way… Sexy celebs have clearly been rarin’ to go, too. Heck, the proof is in the pictures! So scroll down, let off some steam, and enjoy!

Ch-ch-check out the hottest thirst traps and super-sexy celeb selfies taken during quarantine (below)!

Kylie Jenner

The reigning thirst trap champ weighed in again this year and… yep, she’s still got it! Truthfully, there are quite a bit of Kylie Jenner thirst trap pics we could’ve shared from the past ten months, but we’ll go with the hottest one EVER. All good over there, Travis Scott??

Sofia Richie

Eat your heart out, Scott Disick! His ex, Sofia Richie, escaped to the Bahamas for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend and decided to send her sexiness back to the world via social media from her isolated beachside hangout. Seriously, though, can we talk about those abs?! **Drools**

Kourtney Kardashian

Eat your heart out, Lord Disick, part TWO! (And also eat your heart out, Younes Bendjima! LOLz!) Kourtney Kardashian may have balked at filming more Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes for a while there, but she sure can pose for a picture. Serious mom goals with this body!!!

Halsey

Halsey can bring it! With this mid-November set of quarantine pics, the Bad At Love singer is very clearly NOT bad at being sexy as f**k! And if this isn’t enough to sway you, re-call her super sexy Twitter cosplay from the summer, please and thanks!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Jeez, f**k, come on, man! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t afraid to let everybody know he works out. Yet while most beer-belly bros who do that are annoying AF, the former pro wrestler gets a lifetime pass because he’s freakin’ HUGE! Ahhh… so much to love about this pic…

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West took quite a bit of heat for her 40th birthday trip in the middle of a pandemic, but no one can argue she doesn’t look incredible AF at 40! Curves. For. Dayyysssss!

Kristin Cavallari

It’s been a formative year for Kristin Cavallari, what with moving on from Jay Cutler and her reality TV career. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have the time — or desire — to show it ALL off! Get it, girl! But is this for the comedian BF, or just a general thirst trap for us all? Come to think of it, who cares?! All that matters is it’s working!

Julianne Hough

It’s been a rough year all around for Julianne Hough, but can we talk about these water vibes she’s giving off?! Thirst trapping her way through a breakup, never a bad idea! Might as well, because the pro dancer definitely still has the body to kill for! Also, LOVE those unique suit bottoms… stylin’ and profilin’!

Vanessa Hudgens

We can’t stop watching Vanessa Hudgens in Netflix Christmas movies, so excuse us for being surprised to see her here, in the sun, no snow or ornaments or Christmas trees in sight, showing it ALL off in that super-sexy leopard-print bikini! LOLz! The Christmas Prince ain’t got nothin’ on this summer seductress in her cowboy hat! Yee-haw!!!

Brooks Laich

Leave it to Brooks Laich to only first hear the term “thirst trap” days before firing off an EPIC one of himself shirtless and working with power tools! It’s perfection! Beginner’s luck, maybe? Whatever you call it, it’s pretty perfect. Seems like he’s already got the hang of things, right Julianne?!

Tristan Thompson

That was ten thirst traps, but we’re feeling generous amid all this pandemic madness… so here’s a bonus one!

Check out Tristan Thompson doing his thing back in March, right at the very start of the pandemic when quarantine orders first hit the United States. Hunky, right? Well, Khloé Kardashian apparently didn’t think so, as she literally publicly LOL’d at this pic. Ouch…

There you have it, Perezcious readers?! What do U think?! Getting all hot and bothered now, or what?? Sorry ’bout that! Ha!

