Prince Harry Blames Meghan Markle's 2020 Miscarriage On Legal Case Against UK Tabloid

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a moment to get candid about the devastating miscarriage they suffered in July 2020 as part of the second half of their Netflix docuseries, providing even more tearjerking details of the tough time in their life.

The Suits alum was pregnant with what would have been their second child around the of Megxit and her legal battle against Associated Newspapers. She sued the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline after it printed sections of a private letter she sent her estranged father Thomas Markle following her May 2018 wedding in February 2019.

Unfortunately, the combination of her pregnancy, the departure from the royal family, and the stress of the legal battle were getting to her. Her lawyer, Jenny Afia, said she was aware of the “toll it was taking” on her, especially since she was not sleeping as a result of the pressure.

At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had just moved into their new home in Montecito, California. While it eventually became a haven away from their royal drama, things started on an extremely bad note. Meghan emotionally recalled:

“The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried.”

Now, Harry blames the lawsuit for the miscarriage. He expressed:

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing.”

While he can’t prove the link between the events, the Archewell founder thinks the timing suggests the stress of the legal battle impacted the pregnancy, he continued:

“Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created caused by that? Of course, we don’t.”

The 38-year-old continued:

“Bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

Speaking positively about how his other half navigated the gut-wrenching time, he noted:

“I thought she was brave and courageous, but that doesn’t surprise me because she is brave and courageous.”

Alongside their firstborn, Archie, 3, the couple ultimately went on to welcome their daughter Lilibet, 1, last year. But it was a tremendously challenging journey for them to get over the “unbearable grief” of their loss amid an already tumultuous chapter of their lives.

As we reported at the time, in December 2021, Meghan received a full public apology from the Mail on Sunday after a lengthy court battle in London’s High Court. The publication was required to print a front-page apology to the Archetypes podcast host, in which they shared with their readers:

“The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online.”

The statement continued:

“Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed.”

While the publication tried to fight back at the verdict in the privacy and copyright infringement case, the court’s decision was upheld by the Court of Appeals on December 2, 2021. Celebrating the victory, the Deal or No Deal alum said in February 2021:

“This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”

The activist went on to slam the invasive UK press, adding:

“While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.”

The 41-year-old concluded:

“From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules. The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers — a model that rewards chaos above truth. In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks.”

It’s always so tough to lose a child during pregnancy, but we imagine the combination of the legal battle made it even more difficult to process for the couple. So tough. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

