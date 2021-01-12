Sharna Burgess Goes Instagram Official With Brian Austin Green And The Pic She Chose Is THE CUTEST!

Can we just gush for a minute at how freakin’ cute Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are together?!

The pair has been the subject of quite a few swirling rumors lately, all centered on a pretty clearly growing romantic link that peaked over the New Year with an amazing vacation to Hawaii together.

And now, we have the social media-official confirmation we need! And we couldn’t be happier for ’em!

Right around mid-day on Monday, the 35-year-old Australian-born Dancing With The Stars professional took to her Instagram account to make things officially official with BAG! And she left NO doubt!

Captioning her photo of choice with three little letters — and a lipstick kiss emoji, for good measure — the dance pro officially confirmed the new couple’s young relationship in the best way (as you can see, below):

Awwww! What a great picture!

As you can see in the pic, it’s shot during the pair’s vacay to the Aloha State, with a wonderfully beautiful beach backdrop behind ’em.

But even better than that is the cute, passionate kiss! LOVE that!!!

We weren’t the only ones who had such a positive reaction to Burgess confirming her relationship with the 47-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, either!

Burgess’ fellow DWTS pros immediately took to the comments section, including positive reactions from Jenna Johnson:

“Omg omg omg. I have no words!”

And Gleb Savchenko, who has been the subject of plenty of his own good (and not so good) romantic rumors lately:

“The best!!”

And the ever-popular and forever-IG-present Peta Murgatroyd:

“There they are. LOVE you guys!!!!”

Amazing! Love all the support for Sharna and her new man!

Of course, Green is going through a particularly rough divorce from Megan Fox. It hasn’t exactly helped him at all that the actress and Transformers alum has been somewhat insensitive, to say the least, regarding her open flaunting of her bounce-back ‘ship with Machine Gun Kelly. Like, just have a little bit of decency and discretion, girl! Jeez!!!

So, yeah, it feels especially good to see BAG get back in the game himself right now after quite a bit of down time in 2020! Ya know?! And Sharna is a star! He picked a good one, didn’t he?!

What say U about all this, Perezcious readers?! Do these two make a cute couple, or what?!

Heck, just looking back at this Hawaii vacay pic over New Year’s, it’s clear BAG hasn’t looked this happy in a LONG time:

LOVE that smile!

Dating an Aussie hottie will do that to a guy! LOLz!

Send your well wishes and sound OFF with your reaction to the official news about this adorable pair with your own take down in the comments (below)!

