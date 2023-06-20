Did Tom Sandoval Shade Former Bestie Tom Schwartz Mid-Concert?? Listen To Salty Lyric Change!

Maybe Tom Schwartz was serious about dropping his friendship with Tom Sandoval?

During one of the singer’s latest performance with his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, he seemingly shaded the f**k out of his (former?) best friend! After the gig, an eagle-eyed fan reposed a video from the TomTom co-founder’s Instagram Story on Sunday, noting:

“I have never heard these lyrics before.”

They are VERY telling lyrics, too!

While performing Stacy’s Mom by Fountains of Wayne at Engelmann Cellars in California, Sandoval switched up some lyrics to refer to his Vanderpump Rules co-star, saying:

“Schwartzy do you remember when you had a lawn? A homeowner lawn. Your mom came out wearing just a TomTom hoodie and thong. TomTom hoodie and thong”

Huh…

Check out the performance clip (below):

This isn’t the first time Tom changed the lyrics to this song. He also poked fun at his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss back in May, saying:

“Schwartz’s mom has got it going on. She’s all I want, and I wait for so long. Schwartzy can’t you see that Raquel is hot for me”

Both lyrics seem to call out Schwartz’s romantic drama lately. As Perezcious readers know, he and his wife Katie Maloney divorced and last summer, they sold their marital home. Hence the homeowner lawn comment? Then, of course, the reality star was blasted for kissing the former beauty pageant queen despite an agreement not to hook up with mutual friends. And now we all know Raquel was also secretly hooking up with Sandoval at that point!

So, if you ask us, Tom’s definitely throwing some shade by bringing up all his friend’s problems in the song!

This also comes shortly after Schwartz revealed he was taking a break from their friendship after getting hated on for sticking by Sandoval’s side through the affair. In an episode of When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, Schwartz declared:

“He made a big mess and he left it for us to clean up. It’s hard for me not to be resentful of him … I’m taking a break from Tom right now.”

Then in an episode of Stars on Mars, he reflected on Scandoval, saying:

“I’m stepping away from it permanently.”

Seemed like the brotherly bond had been ruined forever! But Sandoval was quick to insist the other Tom wasn’t actually ending their friendship and that the latter comment had been misunderstood. But maybe not! Why else would Sandoval drag him like this?! Also not the flex he wants it to be — Tom took out a huge loan against his own house with Ariana Madix… and that will undoubtably be sold in the near future! He’ll be in an apartment like the rest of the cast in no time!

What do U think?? Sound OFF (below)!

