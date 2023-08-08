Tori Spelling Had Access To Million Dollar Listing Star Josh Flagg's Mansion -- And Chose An RV Instead?!

Tori Spelling could have stayed in Josh Flagg‘s mansion for a few weeks after leaving her allegedly-mold-infested rental house. But she chose to leave — and take her children with her — after only a few days?? Well, now the question is… WHY?!

According to a Page Six report published on Monday afternoon, insiders are claiming the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had been offered the chance to take her five children to Flagg’s expansive El Lay mansion to stay for a few weeks following the mold issue. Oh, and the apparent implosion after her denial of severe marital troubles with Dean McDermott.

Flagg is a realtor famous for appearing on Bravo‘s Million Dollar Listing. And he’s also the proud owner of a mansion in the west LA enclave of Bel-Air that is worth more than $9 million. Not too shabby at all. So, when he first heard about Tori’s mold-related problems and reported family fracture, he apparently stepped up to the plate with a MAJOR offer.

Per that outlet, Josh told Tori she could use his luxury mansion in one of the nation’s most famous zip codes (not 90210 but close!) free of charge for herself and her children. Nice!

It wasn’t a forever offer, as an insider explained. But Flagg had been traveling at the time, the source said, and so a temporary abode could have been just what she and the kids needed:

“She was in very happy spirits. [Josh] offered his home to her [temporarily] while he was traveling in Europe.”

Sounds great! Right? Très generous! And who doesn’t want to live in a Bel Air mansion, anyways?? It’s the Fresh Prince rebooted, but with Princess Tori!

The offer was especially helpful considering Tori desperately wanted to give some normalcy to her five kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. And when Flagg levied the generous gift, Spelling “seemed surprisingly in good spirits” about it, this week’s insider claims, even though it came just after news first broke of her reported separation from McDermott.

But things changed in less than a week! Exactly six days after moving into the mansion, Tori and the kids moved out. The source claimed:

“[Tori only] stayed for six days, and then went to the motel before he returned.”

Uh… what??

FWIW, Flagg was expected to be back home “within two weeks” of the beginning of his offer. But still, why leave so abruptly when Tori and the kids could have stuck around, settled in, and gotten back on their feet for a bit longer after all those awful mold problems?! It doesn’t make sense!!

We aren’t the only ones who think that, either. This Page Six insider said it’s “bull s**t” that Tori opted for the $100-per-night motel — and then, more recently, the Ventura County RV park — instead of staying in Flagg’s sizable home.

The source also added more:

“She had a house manager, housekeeper and chef at her disposal, and then left [Flagg’s home]. No one heard from her. It feels like it’s all a stunt.”

They continued:

“All they [Flagg and other friends and loved ones] want to do is show her houses. They’ve pushed and pushed, and pushed. She’s electing to do these crazy stupid stunts.”

BTW, in case you’re wondering, the reality TV real estate mogul is also very close with Tori’s mother Candy Spelling. She’s “like a second mom to Josh,” according to the source. So that’s the behind-the-scenes connection here.

In fact, insiders also say it was the MDL star who evidently helped repair Tori and Candy’s once-estranged relationship. And, his closeness with the 90210 alum is said to have the two of them “like brother and sister.” So it’s no wonder he wanted to step up in any way he could.

But apparently, the offers he and others have extended keep getting pushed away. Hmm…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

