Britney Spears Shares Cryptic AF Message Ahead Of Memoir's Release After Brief Instagram Hiatus -- LOOK!

Britney Spears has a message for the people!

After deactivating her Instagram page for less than 24 hours over the weekend, the pop star returned on Sunday with a cryptic AF post! The Baby One More Time artist shared a pic of a heart-shaped birthday cake with pink candles. But don’t let the sweet imagery fool you! This was a salty upload!

Written with pink frosting on top of the cake was a message that read:

“See you in Hell”

Whoa!

Who’s this dig for?! The Grammy winner played it coy in the caption, simply tagging the photographer and posting two emojis of nails getting painted. Hmm…

Ch-ch-check out the mysterious upload (below):

Last week, as excerpts from The Woman in Me were released, Britney bashed the media for boiling her story down to a few headlines she didn’t like, including all the tea about her tumultuous relationship with Justin Timberlake (and their secret abortion), among many other things. So, maybe that’s where her anger is stemming from!? Or maybe she’s directing this as someone specific?

It’s hard to know! Either way, she is back online now, and just in time to promote her book, which hits shelves on Tuesday. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! What do U think this post means? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]