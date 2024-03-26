Diddy Sells Off All His Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer Amid Shocking Federal Raids!

Well, that was quick.

As of Tuesday, Diddy is no longer associated with Revolt TV in any way. Per a report from TMZ, Diddy has sold ALL of his remaining shares in the company he founded back in 2013. Of course, this comes one day after the raids on Diddy’s homes in Beverly Hills and Miami by the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies in what has been reported as an alleged sex trafficking investigation.

As you may recall, back in November of last year, Diddy stepped down as the Chairman of Revolt TV. His ousting was in the wake of repeated abuse allegations coming out against him following his ex Cassie‘s lawsuit and their subsequent settlement. And now, the company has completely washed its hands of its embattled founder.

Per TMZ, Diddy sold off every last one of his shares to an anonymous buyer for an undisclosed sum. Of note? According to sources, that buyer is Black — which is significant, as it would keep the company Black-owned, and thus, continuing to foster Diddy’s original mission. The buyer’s identity is being kept secret though… for now. The news outlet reports the person who purchased the company wishes to remain anonymous for the time being. However, in a few weeks, they plan on making a public announcement about the purchase in order to reveal their identity and plans for the future.

For what it’s worth, it sounds like this sale was in the works for a while and the fact it only just went through this week is a coincidence. The news org cites sources who claim the sale and the raid are totally unrelated. Pretty wild timing considering how that now-infamous raid just went down yesterday.

It was apparently an amicable sale, and everybody is said to be pleased with it. For now, Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will remain in their current positions to assist the new owner, at least at first. And that new owner apparently plans on making no immediate changes to staffing or production for the network’s employees. So, for the folks working at Revolt TV, that’s definitely good news. Eventually, insiders told TMZ, the new owner will implement their vision for the network, but for now, as the transition takes place, things will mostly stay as they are.

