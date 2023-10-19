Jada Pinkett Smith Wants To Write A Book With Will -- So Get Ready For Even MORE Reveals!

What?!?

Jada Pinkett Smith is busy promoting her new memoir Worthy, which included the shocking bombshell that she and Will Smith have been separated for seven years! Of course, the whole thing’s been confusing as f**k considering they’ve been keeping up an act as a happy couple in public despite living completely separate lives.

Now that she’s finally coming clean about the split, she’s also insisting she’s never going to divorce the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and is instead working hard to repair the relationship.

Well, things must be going well because she plans on collaborating with him on another book — and she already has a title! She told Extra on Tuesday:

“I know Will and I are talking about writing a book, together, called ‘Don’t Try This at Home.’”

Wow!

She elaborated on the project with Lewis Howes on the School of Greatness podcast on Sunday — and it seems like the book would 100% be about their marital issues! She dished:

“I hope one day we can write a book together. The process that he’s going through right now, I think would be so helpful to so many men.”

All throughout this book tour, the Red Table Talk host has been candid about the “hard work” they’ve each done amid this unusual split, so that seems to be what she’s referencing. She even told Extra that her relationship with the actor is “solid” right now, elaborating:

“That’s been the beautiful part of this second half of our journey, is that we’ve really done a lot of hard work together, but really good, deep work together. We started off codependent. We had to find our independence in order to come back in an interdependent way, right? And being able to see one another’s point of view and really respect and love each other there…. It’s a journey, man.”

Sounds deep! But, um, are these really the people folks should be listening to for relationship advice? After everything that’s gone down?? We’re not so sure!

Plus, Will’s been very reluctant to speak on his relationship troubles ever since this shocker was revealed, so we have a hard time believing he’d put it all on paper. But who knows?! Anything’s possible at this point!

Hear more (below):

Would you read a book by these two? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Will Smith/Showtime Basketball/YouTube]