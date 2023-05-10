How Kim Zolciak's Friends Are Reacting To Sudden Divorce News

Kim Zolciak knows how to keep a secret — even from her closest friends!

This week has obviously been a big one for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star considering it was revealed she’s divorcing her husband of 11 years, Kroy Biermann, as they face massive financial problems. But it turns out no one in her inner circle was aware this bomb was about to drop, a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday:

“Kim’s friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce. It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends.”

In fact, they “only found out about it from the news.” Whoa! Can you imagine?! Either this split came out of nowhere or Kim and Kroy did a fantastic job hiding it from those around them.

Both the reality star and former NFL player filed their own divorce papers, citing April 30 as their date of separation. On their friends’ reaction, the insider continued:

“It’s heartbreaking for them because [their pals] truly believed Kim and Kroy had something really special and would last forever. Some of their friends believe they’ll manage to work things out, but others aren’t so sure.”

No matter what happens, their besties are going to “be there for them to show support any way they can.” They’re gonna need a lot of support as they prepare for a messy legal battle!

The co-parents have now turned their attention to fighting over child custody and finances. In his court docs, the former Atlanta Falcons athlete requested “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of the four minor kids he shares with his ex, Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. (He’s also the adopted father of Kim’s eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana.)

He also wants the “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence,” which they are currently living in together. The Georgia home has been the center of controversy after they almost lost it earlier this year in a foreclosure auction. Per reports, they defaulted on their mortgage (worth $1.65 million), but days before the home was set to be sold, Brock & Scott, PLLC announced in February the Biermann’s home was no longer going to auction. They did not provide a reason for the last-minute change. The 37-year-old is now asking for a judge to evict Kim from the mansion.

Meanwhile, the Bravo personality is only asking for “joint legal and primary physical custody” of the kids, insisting “she is a loving, fit and proper parent.” She would also like her estranged hubby to “pay temporary and permanent child support” and “temporary and permanent alimony.”

According to TMZ findings on Monday, the Don’t Be Tardy stars also owe the IRS over $1 million and Georgia $15k in unpaid taxes. So that’s another problem looming over their heads, and it’s one of the reasons this split will probably be very ugly! Thoughts? Why do you think Kim kept this such a secret? Let us know (below).

[Image via WWHL/YouTube]