Prince William About To 'Inflame' Tensions With Harry By Making THIS Move, Says Royal Expert

Could a royal war be upon us?

Things have been naturally heating up with the royal family as tensions rise between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry — but one expert thinks things could be taken to a whole new level very soon! All because of one power play by the big brother!

On Monday, journalist and royal expert Daniela Elsa predicted the Duke of Cambridge is looking to set off Harry by attending the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which is to be held in conjunction with Bloomberg Philanthropies in New York City at the United Nations in late September. The digger though is that this will be just weeks after the younger bro gave an impassioned speech at the same prestigious venue in early July. Taking over his territory, eh? That’s bound to ruffle some feathers!

In an article for News.au, Daniela claimed the travel is likely to “inflame family tensions,” expressing:

“That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further.”

Yeesh! He’s butting right in and trying to take over his bro’s place in the spotlight! Whether or not the father of three is intentionally trying to piss off the Archewell founder, Daniela believes he’s going to make his relationship with Harry worse, adding:

“Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother’s toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry’s bare feet.”

Oof! William’s coming all the way to the US to put his brother in his place, we guess! Did he feel it was about time Harry got a dose of his own medicine?? Interestingly, though, these two are sort of just trading places. William’s NYC getaway comes around the same time Harry and Meghan Markle will be in the UK for various charity events. So, who knows if he’ll even care??

This comes just months before Harry is rumored to be publishing his tell-all memoir. Initial reports claim his book is expected on shelves in November, but there’s talk it could be pushed back to next year because the “truth bombs” are SO big!

Not only will the book most certainly reveal a s**t tone of juicy gossip about the British royalty, but the inevitable launch will require the dad of two to jet around the world for a high-profile promo tour. So, he’ll soon be walking all over William’s toes, too! Playing fire with fire!

Eventually, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also be releasing a Netflix docu-series. And it’s no secret the media attention just frustrates the royals, so… we’d say the Cali residents still have the upper hand when it comes to this confrontation! But will William’s trip to the Big Apple tip the scales?! The royal expert sure thinks so! Suspecting all these media moments will blow up in the family’s face, Daniela continued:

“Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry’s book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach boiling point?”

It does seem more than likely! Just one of these things is enough to cause weeks of controversy alone, but with all of them hitting at once, it’s going to be Armageddon out here! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think William’s trip to NYC is going to cause problems? Let us know your predictions (below)!

