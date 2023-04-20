Scheana Shay Admits She Questioned Husband Brock Davies About Hookup Rumors With 'Hoe' Raquel Leviss & Talks About The 'Assault'

Scheana Shay is telling the world what she knows!

The Vanderpump Rules star popped up on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night to chat with Bravo host Andy Cohen about the hit reality TV show, her life, and (of course) Scandoval. Sitting alongside fellow guest Michael Rapaport, the 37-year-old was frank and honest about the whole situation involving Raquel Leviss and the infamous restraining order!

During a series of quick-hit questions on the late-night show, the Bravo exec peppered Brock Davies‘ wife with an interrogation about what really happened on that fateful night back in March when Scheana first learned Raquel had been having an affair with Tom Sandoval.

Andy asked straight-up whether it was true that Shay punched Leviss, and the Scheananigans podcast host denied it. Balling up her hand to show that she couldn’t even make a fist on account of her long nails, Shay said:

“I did not punch her in the face. As you see I can’t really form a proper fist.”

Which was true! As viewers could see, Scheana’s nails prevented her from closing her hand to make a fist. But Rapaport picked up on something: the way Andy asked the question focused on whether there was a “physical assault” that night.

Rapaport turned to Shay and said:

“But [Andy] asked did she physically assault her. I’m sorry to put you on the hot seat, but there’s other ways to physically assault.”

Scheana granted that point, and added:

“Look, there’s a shove and there’s a punch and I did not punch her.”

Then, Andy asked if the podcast host “shoved” Raquel, and Scheana nodded. And when Andy followed up asking if the phone-throwing story is true, Shay confirmed that as well.

So there it is!

The interview wasn’t done there, though. Cohen queried the VPR star about Raquel’s apparent “mental health” treatment, and Shay responded with a bit of shade:

“I heard she was at, like, a five-star wellness retreat or resort. So, I don’t know. I haven’t seen anything about it, that’s just what I heard.”

Of course, Scheana’s lawyer addressed that just the other day, so…

A key point in the Scandoval saga came next. With Leviss and Sandoval’s sordid story now out in the open, Andy asked whether Scheana ever worried her own husband might have hooked up with Raquel at any point.

Interestingly, Scheana did admit to the WWHL host that she asked her man if there was any truth to social media rumors about Brock and Raquel getting together (remember, Miz Rachel did stay with them after her breakup with James Kennedy):

“I absolutely did question him after all the Tom and Raquel stuff. I didn’t think [the rumors were] true, but I obviously had to ask. He said, ‘Absolutely not.'”

Then, Scheana added:

“But as a follow-up question [I asked], ‘Did she ever try?’ As much as I trust my husband, I don’t trust that hoe. He said no. He said he never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did.”

Whoa!!

Now, the Good As Gold singer is skeptical about Tom and Raquel’s future. When Cohen asked if they have what it takes for the long-haul, Scheana said the pair is “wrapped up in this weird affair” which she’s been told is “already toxic.”

She concluded:

“They deserve what’s coming to them.”

Oof.

You can watch the whole thing go down for yourself (below):

One thing is for sure: Scheana never disappoints in interview, does she?! What do U make of these new comments, Perezcious readers?? Share your opinions down (below)!

[Image via Raquel Leviss/Instagram/Brock Davies/Instagram/Watch What Happens Live/YouTube]