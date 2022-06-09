Why (And When) Scott Disick Finally Stopped Trying To Get Back With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick is ready to move on for good — now that he definitively knows there’s no going back to the way things used to be with ex-partner and baby momma Kourtney Kardashian.

The 39-year-old Flip It Like Disick alum has a major storyline on this season of The Kardashians on Hulu, and in his arc, viewers see him struggle to accept Kourtney’s red-hot romance with husband Travis Barker.

But as it turns out, Scott is apparently now all the way over the 43-year-old Poosh founder. While he still loves her, he finally understands there’s no going back to a relationship with the mom of his three children! It’s #Kravis4ever, baby!

An insider spoke to Us Weekly about Scott’s take on Kourtney’s relationship with Travis in a new report published on Wednesday afternoon. The timing is interesting, of course, considering Kourt just wed the Blink-182 drummer twice — first in Santa Barbara, and then later in Italy — over the past few weeks.

But to hear the source tell it, Scott knows that ship has sailed. In fact, the insider can point to the exact moment when Lord Disick knew it was all over! The source revealed as much to the mag:

“Once she became serious with Travis, he stopped trying to win her back. His feelings for her haven’t gone away — he’s always going to love her — he’s just having a hard time accepting the fact that she’s married.”

The fact that Scott and Kourt share 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign makes it so these two will never be fully out of each others’ lives. Maybe that makes it even more difficult, in a way: it can’t be easy to be nearby while watching Kourt fall head-over-heels in love with the 46-year-old tattooed drummer.

To that point, fans of The Kardashians will recall how back in April, Scott spoke to Kourt’s little sister Khloé Kardashian about feeling like he’s being “left out” of the famous family as his ex moves on with her new man:

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful — especially when I don’t have another family to go to. I rather be around them and be around my family than not at all. Honestly I think for the first time in my life it is finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

The Talentless founder didn’t stop there.

In fact, he continued on from his convo with Khloé to add a particularly poignant point in a confessional clip on that episode of the streaming series, as well:

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Honestly, to some degree, we feel for the guy. It definitely can’t feel good to watch your ex move on in such a spectacular and public fashion. But also, Scott brought a lot of this on himself! Like, a lot a LOT of it!! Just saying! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

