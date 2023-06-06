Taylor Swift On Verge Of Tears Singing Breakup Song Amid Matty Healy Split! Watch!

Taylor Swift was in her feels over the weekend, and now it’s all making sense!

On Sunday night, the pop star was performing in Chicago during the latest stop of her Eras Tour when she looked “on the verge of crying” while performing the sad breakup song, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever. Specifically, fans caught a video of her voice trembling to the line:

“Wondering if I dodged a bullet, or just lost the love of my life?”

Oof. We can understand why that may have stirred up some feelings where Matty Healy is concerned!

Related: Joe Thinks Ex Taylor’s Romance With Matty Was ‘Embarrassing’?!

As Perezcious readers know, Taylor’s fast and furious romance with The 1975 frontman came to an end very recently, with the news breaking on Monday. Supposedly the breakup was because their busy schedules were starting to become too much to keep up with and she realized they were “not really compatible” with each other. Yeah, that second one is a lot more pertinent, no?

Anyway, considering the timeline, during her emotional performance on Sunday night, she was likely in the throes of heartbreak right after the split. No wonder she was sad!

While posting a video of the performance, a fan shared:

“Someone tell her she doesn’t have to do it to herself if she’s not ready. We can enjoy change, superman, dorothea, closure and other songs (repeats included) too.”

See what they’re talking about for yourself (below):

someone tell her she doesn't have to do it to herself if she's not ready ???? we can enjoy change, superman, dorothea, closure and other songs (repeats included) too, I don't like seeing her at the verge of crying ???? pic.twitter.com/W748efedyk — ver????nica⸆⸉ ???? (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) June 4, 2023

Others praised TayTay for not shying away from her “raw emotions” — someone who had been in the audience said:

“I was there and seeing her this emotional almost made cry.”

Maybe that talk of them being just casual was wrong? Maybe it was all just a cover for how deeply Taylor was cut here?

Innerestingly, another person noticed Matty also performed a very sad track, 102, during his band’s concert in Vienna the following night. Sharing videos of both performances, the user remarked:

“Between Taylor looking like she might cry during ‘I don’t Want to Live Forever’ and Matty playing ‘102’ it’s a sad time to be a Taylor and a 1975 fan”

Between Taylor looking like she might cry during ‘I don’t Want to Live Forever’ and Matty playing ‘102’ it’s a sad time to be a Taylor and a 1975 fan pic.twitter.com/YNsY0O2jf4 — Rachel Crockett (@RCrock_) June 6, 2023

Per TMZ, the Robbers artist was also seen drinking out of a flask during the performance, though it’s unclear exactly what he was drinking. We wouldn’t be surprised if he needed some booze to numb the pain! While he never mentioned the breakup, he did sing a portion of the set from a chair while wearing an eye patch, an accessory he later ditched. And he’s already been back to his regular concert antics, too!

Related: Landon Barker Reveals New Arm Tattoo Honoring Girlfriend Charli D’Amelio!

At one point, he noticed fans holding a “you are loved” sign in the front row and thanked them for the support — seemingly addressing the online controversy he’s been mixed up in. He said:

“The front has some very beautiful signs that said, ‘You are loved.’ That is very, very kind of you. I’m sure that it’s alluding to — as you’re aware — I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people are just calling me a c**t relentlessly. I’ve not been online but what I have been with is my boys. Honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it’s so beautiful and thank you, but I don’t need it ’cause I’ve got them.”

“I’ve not been online but what I have been with is my boys” and what if I end it rn pic.twitter.com/wBXlmtv3Gq — esra (@vibessesra) June 5, 2023

Well, that is very sweet! We’re glad he has a support system around him right now. Throughout this fling, Matty was put in the hot seat for many problematic things he’s said and done (for good reason!), so he’s not wrong about being a topic of conversation online!

Even though they were only linked for a few short weeks, it’s clear this breakup is taking a toll on both of them. Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Variety/Genius/YouTube]