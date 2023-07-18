Jamie Foxx Is Doing So Much Better He Recently Hosted A Party 'To Celebrate'! Whoa!

We are over the moon to hear this news about Jamie Foxx! It sounds like he is doing much better after very serious health issues!

In fact, he’s doing so much better that he reportedly threw himself a party to celebrate his recovery! Yes, things are evidently going THAT well for the film star. Amazing!

According to an insider who spoke to People on Monday afternoon, the 55-year-old star has been doing so well in his recovery from what family members have been calling “a medical complication” that he chose to have a little shindig with loved ones to honor the improvement.

That source reported Foxx chose to enjoy some downtime after “working really hard” on his health:

“[Foxx] has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility.”

Specifically, that newfound enjoyment meant the Day Shift star held “a party” in order to “celebrate being better.”

Now, it wasn’t a big blowout affair or anything. Per the outlet, it was “held at the Chicago rehabilitation facility” where Foxx has been receiving treatment. Still, any positive news in a situation like this is GREAT!!!

That source also added one more tidbit on the Strays actor. Rather than doing just facility work, Jamie is spending some of his time focusing on moving beyond round-the-clock care, too:

“He is still doing some outpatient rehab, though.”

Progress!

…And partying! LOLz!

Seriously, it warms our heart to learn Jamie is in good enough spirits to spend quality positive time with those he loves. Such an incredible positive turn on this months-long scary story.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

