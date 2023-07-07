Kylie Jenner Posts Then Deletes Racy Braless TikTok Set To Travis Scott! And Fans Are Wondering Why!

Is Kylie Jenner sending a message?!

The Kardashians star has fans scratching their heads after she posted and deleted a very racy TikTok — possibly for Travis Scott!?

On Thursday, the 25-year-old took to the app to share a flirty video of herself in a light grey sports bra and boxer shorts while sipping a drink in her bathroom. She then pointed to her chest to highlight a spill and shook her head. After showing off a silvery grey silk dress, the model changed outfits — notably sans bra — and leaned into the camera. She ended by holding up a cute handbag and smiling.

On its own, it seems like a normal video, but those who had their volume on quickly took note of the song playing in the background: SZA‘s Love Galore — which just so happens to feature Kylie’s ex and baby daddy Travis Scott! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Interesting…

The couple broke up in January after an on and off again relationship that began in 2017. They share kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1. So, because of the kids, they’re still very much in each other’s lives. In recent months, many have wondered if they could be toying with the idea of getting back together, especially since Kylie keeps wearing rings on that finger. But a TMZ source in late June was pretty positive they weren’t going to reconcile, telling the outlet that this break “feels more permanent” than the others.

On the reason for their split, a source told Us Weekly in January:

“Kylie and Travis live different lifestyles and that’s been a big issue. With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends. The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

It’s not like their lifestyles have really changed since the split, so unless they’re just missing the comfort of their old relationship, we don’t see why they’d get back together. Also, since cutting ties with the rapper, the KUWTK alum has moved on with Timothée Chalamet!

Some have speculated the Call Me By Your Name star is the one who gave Kylie a meaningful new ring earlier this summer which she wore on her wedding ring finger. Just weeks ago, eagle-eyed fans were also convinced the lovebirds were still head over heels for each other when they believed they spotted a “hickey” in the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s Instagram pics. Dating speculation first sparked in April, and they’ve seemingly been going strong since.

So, what does her latest TikTok mean?! Why set it to Trav’s song — and why delete it SO quickly after posting?! Send us UR best guesses (below)!

