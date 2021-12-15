Matthew McConaughey Details Decision NOT To Run For Governor Of Texas After Years-Long Debate

Matthew McConaughey almost added a new title to his impressive career as a film star and best-selling author: Governor of Texas!

But after months deliberating on his decision to run for office, the actor finally decided this wasn’t the race for him.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the 52-year-old got candid about his choice to hit pause on his political aspirations, expressing:

“Whew! Well, it was a two-year consideration that I came to the decision really over the last couple of months. And I was asking myself the original question and trying to answer, ‘How and where and what can I do to be most useful to myself, to my family and to the most amount of people?'”

He took the opportunity seriously, knowing that it was a “privileged one” that deserved “great consideration.”

Ultimately, he realized it wasn’t the right time in his personal and professional life to embark down such a different and time-demanding endeavor, explaining:

“But at this point in my life with the things, I’ve got a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old, an 8-year-old. The life I’m living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing. It’s not the category for me at this point in my life.”

Matthew and his wife Camila Alves share kids Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8. Understandable that he wouldn’t want to lose such valuable time with his loved ones!

But is there a chance the star could someday consider campaigning in the future? Jimmy wondered, asking:

“It’s still not ruling out future?”

In true McConaughey fashion, he teased:

“I’m not until I am.”

Knowing how frustrating of an answer that is, he then added:

“Someone told me that was a very McConaughey answer the other day.”

Ha!

While the actor was considering a run for governor for quite some time, he never actually confirmed whether he would run as a Democrat, Republican, or Independent. He also didn’t share what any of his priorities would have been, though he’s been known to focus on the environment and young people. He previously described his political viewpoints as “aggressively centrist.”

Proving just what a selfless person Matthew can be, later in the interview, The Dallas Buyers Club lead opened up about the time he and Camila helped to provide disaster relief following Texas’s Winter Storm Uri in February. After pivoting the focus of his foundation, he was able to host a benefit concert and raised over $7.7 million for those in need. AH-mazing!!

The True Detective alum was honored as the Philanthropist of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter last month. After the talk show host congratulated him on the award, he humbly mused:

“There is ways to serve ourself and serve others at the same time. And where those two meet, when we’re filling our bank account and our souls account at the same time, we’re getting the quantity and the quality at the same time.”

Kinda making us wish he did run for governor — this is one movie star we wouldn’t mind in power!

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below)!

Reactions??

Would you have voted for him?!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]