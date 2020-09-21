Ellen DeGeneres Is BACK — So Let’s Recap Her Summer Of Drama!

While many celebrities welcomed the reprieve from the spotlight that the coronavirus pandemic brought them, Ellen DeGeneres was directly in the limelight!
The 62-year-old has been gracing television screens for years as The Ellen DeGeneres Show host since 2003, but many accusations have bubbled to the surface claiming the daytime TV queen is hardly living by the “be kind” philosophy she shares with viewers.
Over the last several months, allegations have continued to go public from former staff members of the “toxic” workplace environment and everyday people who’ve interacted with the host — all claiming things aren’t actually what they seem.
As Season 18 kicks off today, let’s take a look back at everything we know about the host’s troubled quarantine:
Is Ellen DeGeneres MEAN??? These 2 Behind-The-Scenes Stories Are NOT A Good Look!
Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscars Bodyguard Comes Forward, Agrees She Is NOT A Nice Person!
Ellen DeGeneres Struggling With Rumors About Her Mean Reputation: ‘The Hits Just Keep Coming’
Former Ellen DeGeneres Show Employees Come Forward With New ‘Toxic Work Environment’ Accusations!
Ellen DeGeneres’ Employees ‘Loving’ All The Claims Being Made About The Show’s ‘Toxic Work Environment’!
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Being INVESTIGATED Over Toxic Workplace Environment Allegations!
Radio Host Recalls ‘Bizarre’ Rules For Interviewing Ellen DeGeneres: ‘You Don’t Approach Her, You Don’t Look At Her’
Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Allegations In Letter To Staff: ‘I Am Disappointed… I Am Sorry’
New Accusations From Dozens Of Former Ellen Show Employees Reveal Sexual Misconduct & Harassment From Executive Producers
Brad Garrett Does NOT Accept Ellen DeGeneres’ Apology, Says He Knows People She PERSONALLY Mistreated
Ellen Reportedly Contemplating QUITTING Her Show Completely As Staffers Call BS On Her Apology!
James Corden Reportedly Being ‘Lined Up’ To Replace Ellen DeGeneres On Daytime TV Talk Show
Ellen DeGeneres Is Reportedly ‘Pissed That People Have Come Forward’ And ‘Wants Out Of The Show’ ASAP!
Ellen DeGeneres Dubbed ‘Talk Show Karen’ As Source Claims THESE A-Listers Are In The Running To Take Over!
Portia de Rossi Tries To Defend Ellen DeGeneres By Launching Bizarre Fan Support Campaign!
Ellen DeGeneres’ Employees Told ‘Things Will Be Very Different Now’ During Heated Meeting — Deets Here!
More Former Ellen Show Staffers Come Forward, Slam Ellen DeGeneres As ‘Awful’ & ‘Power-Hungry’
Katy Perry Publicly Defends ‘Positive’ Ellen DeGeneres Amid Toxic Talk Show Drama!
Kevin Hart Defends Ellen DeGeneres Because Of Course He Does
Tony Too?! Ellen’s Former DJ Says He Also Experienced ‘Toxicity’ On The Job!
Ashton Kutcher Is The Latest To Defend Ellen DeGeneres, Says She ‘Never Pandered To Celebrity’ & Immediately Gets Called Out By Fans!
Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly ‘Crushed’ By Show Scandal As Her Brother Publicly Defends Her Reputation Calling The Accusations ‘Bulls**t’
Ellen’s Ratings Are IMPLODING!
Ellen DeGeneres Tried To Get A Restaurant Server FIRED Over Her Nail Polish?!
Howard Stern Has A WILD Solution To The Ellen DeGeneres Problem!
Portia de Rossi Says Ellen DeGeneres Is ‘Doing Great’ Amid Talk Show Scandal — Anyone Buying This?
Ellen Show Resident DJ Stephen tWitch Boss Speaks Out Over ‘Toxic’ Workplace Allegations
Katy Perry Talks Her Clinical Depression, Defending Ellen DeGeneres, & Getting Dragged Into The Kesha/Dr. Luke Drama!
Kevin Hart Meets Up With Ellen DeGeneres For Lunch After Defending Her Amid Talk Show Scandal!
Anne Heche Reflects On Her Time Dating Ellen DeGeneres Amid Toxic Workplace Scandal: ‘There Is Still Work To Do’
Ellen Producers FIRED!
Inside Ellen’s ‘Emotional’ Apology To Staff Following The Ousting Of Three Executive Producers
UPDATE: The Truth Behind Ellen’s Viral ‘Mean’ Tweet From 2009!
Kevin Hart Doubles Down On Support Of Ellen DeGeneres & Nick Cannon’s Recent Controversies
Ellen Staff Being Told: ‘Don’t Be Afraid’! LOLz, That’ll Work…
Sofia Vergara Is The Latest Celeb To Defend Ellen DeGeneres: ‘I Was Never A Victim’
Ellen DeGeneres Says She’ll Be ‘Talking To Fans’ Upon Returning To Talk Show Set Next Month
Rosie O’Donnell Defends Ellen — And Blames Her Bad Reputation On Fame & ‘Social Awkwardness’
Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Says ‘It’s Been A Rough Couple Of Months’ Following Toxic Workplace Claims
Mariah Carey Recalls ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Interview With Ellen DeGeneres, Takes A Dig At Eminem, & More!
Not Just The Show! Inside Ellen DeGeneres’ Cruel, Twisted Treatment Of Household Staff!
Ellen DeGeneres Sarcastically Addresses ‘Great’ Summer Of ‘Toxic’ Workplace Allegations In Season 18 Premiere — WATCH!
[Image via The Ellen Show/YouTube.]