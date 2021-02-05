Machine Gun Kelly 'Worships The Ground' Megan Fox Walks On -- OK, Dude, We Get It!

Machine Gun Kelly has never experienced anything quite like this before!

So goes the story from insiders, at least, who keep on dishing to media outlets about just how head-over-hells the Bloody Valentine singer is for his girlfriend Megan Fox. Seriously, insiders have made MGK’s feelings very well known over the last couple weeks! LOLz! We got it already, y’all!

This time, it’s Us Weekly who caught up with an insider close to the 30-year-old singer. And it’s another notch in a string of endless praise for the 34-year-old Transformers star and mom of three!

The source gushed that MGK considers himself “extremely fortunate” to be with Fox, and added:

“MGK thinks Megan is different than the other A-listers he’s dated. He is super into [Megan]. He thinks she is a total bombshell in every way and basically worships the ground she walks on.”

OK, so, first off, it’s a hell of a humble brag to be like, “yeah, so, you’re the best of all the A-listers I’ve dated.” Right?! LOLz!

(FWIW, Kelly has been previously linked to Amber Rose, Halsey, Kate Beckinsale, and Noah Cyrus, among others. Hmmm!)

But beyond that, it’s yet another sourced report covering Kelly’s clear (and quick!) connection to Fox. Heck, it hasn’t even been a year since these two first met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass; and even that came only a month after Fox officially called it quits with now-estranged husband Brian Austin Green after nearly a decade together.

The ex-pair has three children — sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 — and the 47-year-old Green filed for divorce late last year, so there’s still considerable legal maneuvering to make things official with the split, and a child custody agreement.

But even through all that, Fox and Kelly continue to vibe — and then some. Rumors of a possible engagement popped up a few weeks ago, though the Jennifer’s Body actress pretty quickly (and hilariously) shot those down. For now…

Shoot, last July — after about a month of dating — Fox appeared on Lala Kent‘s podcast and called MGK her “twin flame” and added this whopper of a line to describe what they had even early on:

“The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

Ooookay!

Anyways, what do y’all make of where MGK and Megan Fox seem to be heading? Is it really a “twin flame” situation?! Or is it destined to crash and burn with so much build-up and passion early that they can’t possibly maintain?? Either way, we definitely hear the message they’re selling through insiders and sourced reports. Loud and clear, y’all… loud and clear! LOLz!

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)…

