French Montana Settles Sexual Battery Lawsuit Days Before Disturbing Case Was Headed For Trial

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The rapper French Montana has settled a sexual battery lawsuit brought against him by a woman who previously claimed that she was sexually assaulted at his Los Angeles-area home several years ago.

Khloé Kardashian‘s ex has reached an official settlement with the anonymous woman — who initially filed the suit under ‘Jane Doe‘ — just days before the case was set to go to trial for adjudication.

Related: French Montana Opens Up About ‘Real Dope’ Past Relationship With Khloé Kardashian

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a new court order about the case indicates that the rapper and the unnamed woman have decided to settle the legal issue once and for all:

“The court and counsel confer regarding the status case. Counsel informs the court the parties have reached a settlement.”

It comes not long before the case would have been headed to trial, too. The rapper was due to be in court in ten days — on March 14 — for a trial regarding the allegations in the suit.

As we previously reported about this case, the woman delivered disturbing allegations aimed at both French and one of his business partners, accusing them of “assault and battery, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, and negligence.”

At the time of the lawsuit, which was first filed in late March 2020, the accuser alleged French invited women to his Hidden Hills House and allegedly supplying them with drugs and drinks “with the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with them, without any regard to whether or not they consented, or were able to consent.”

The original lawsuit claimed (below):

“Defendants would be in control of how much alcohol was provided, always making sure there were excessive amounts, given and encouraging the women to drink. Defendants would sometimes without the women’s knowledge or consent provide drugs to interfere with the women’s ability to knowingly consent to sexual activity.”

The woman alleged she was caught up in this situation on March 28, 2018, after French apparently invited her back to his home following a recording session in Los Angeles.

Related: French Montana Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two Women In Gut-Wrenching New Videos

From there, the woman claimed she was allegedly encouraged to take shots of alcohol once inside the home, after which she apparently “completely blacked out” and was incapacitated while “several men” supposedly including the rapper himself were “coming in and out of the bedroom.”

She later went to a hospital and had a rape kit administered, per the court docs. The tests in that kit reportedly showed “traces of semen,” and she claims that she reported the alleged assault to police in the aftermath.

The outlet notes that it is “unclear if any money changed hands in the process,” but typically, as the media org notes, this type of case is settled “with the filing party receiving something for agreeing to dismiss the case.”

Now that a settlement has been reached in this manner, it is expected a court will soon officially dismiss the lawsuit.

[Image via WENN]