This is a new angle…

O.J. Simpson was the subject of not one, but TWO high-profile TV shows in 2016 — The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and O.J.: Made in America – and it looks like his 2017 is going to be no different.

That's because just a week after The People v. O.J. Simpson won two Golden Globes for its dramatic take on Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's murders, Investigation Discovery returned to the Brentwood Estate for a brand new docuseries.

Only this time… the investigators are suggesting Nicole and Ron actually had TWO attackers!!!

Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence — narrated by Martin Sheen and featuring Big Brother winner Derrick Levasseur – is a 6-part mini-series airing January 15-17 that will use previously unearthed evidence to find out who really committed the 1995 murders.

In fact, according to one of the investigators during Sunday night's premiere, it's almost impossible to deny O.J. had an accomplice!