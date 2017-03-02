Beyoncé left no room for interpretation with her announcement that she was pregnant with twins.

But before that Instagram proclamation, there was no evidence at all… right?

Actually…

Some clever fans have pointed out that a video Queen Bey posted at Christmas may have contained some hints at her condition.

In the slide show of festive photos, Blue Ivy Carter's momma held up two fingers then a made a heart with her hands. Was she trying to tell us then??

(Some followers even say they can spot a bump, but we think Bey is hiding it pretty well even in that skintight dress…)

Ch-ch-check out the vid (below) and decide for yourself!