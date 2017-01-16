Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Lautner & Billie Lourd 'Seem Very Happy Together' On Vacay A Few Weeks After Her Mother & Grandmother's Tragic Passing

1/16/2017 10:28 AM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Love LineSad SadTwilightPhotos!Taylor LautnerCarrie FisherAwwwwwScream QueensKeke Palmer

taylor lautner billie lourd cabo vacay

It's so nice to see how Taylor Lautner's really been there for Billie Lourd following her recent loss.

As you surely know, the Scream Queens actress tragically lost both her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, last month. Thankfully, the Twilight alum has been right by the Hollywood scion's side to help her get through it all.

Since the 24-year-old has pretty much stayed off social media lately, excluding tribute posts about her late loved ones, the Abduction actor gave fans an update online by sharing a pic (above) of himself and the up-and-comer smiling in Cabo San Lucas. Awwww!

Taylor simply captioned the photo:

New O.J. Simpson True Crime Series Suggests Nicole Brown Simpson Had TWO Attackers!

1/16/2017 10:20 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsLegal MattersConspiracy CornerO.J. SimpsonViolenceMartin SheenViral: NewsAmerican Crime Story

no title

This is a new angle…

O.J. Simpson was the subject of not one, but TWO high-profile TV shows in 2016 — The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and O.J.: Made in America – and it looks like his 2017 is going to be no different.

That's because just a week after The People v. O.J. Simpson won two Golden Globes for its dramatic take on Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's murders, Investigation Discovery returned to the Brentwood Estate for a brand new docuseries.

Only this time… the investigators are suggesting Nicole and Ron actually had TWO attackers!!!

Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence — narrated by Martin Sheen and featuring Big Brother winner Derrick Levasseur – is a 6-part mini-series airing January 15-17 that will use previously unearthed evidence to find out who really committed the 1995 murders.

In fact, according to one of the investigators during Sunday night's premiere, it's almost impossible to deny O.J. had an accomplice!

Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber Reignite THOSE Rumors With A Night Out At The Club!

1/16/2017 10:13 AM ET | Filed under: SIGHtingLove LineParty Poppin'Kourtney KardashianJustin BieberScott DisickKUWTK

Are Kourtney and Justin back at it?

While Scott Disick was away in Dubai, it seems Kourtney Kardashian was far from lonely!

On Saturday, the KUWTK starlet was spotted at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood with none other than her old rumored flame Justin Bieber!

After hitting up Jessica Alba's husband's "Pajama jammy jam," Kourt arrived to the hotspot in a sexy black outfit AKA silky pajamas and a see-through bodysuit exposing her nips! Meanwhile, the 22-year-old was just in a gray sweatshirt and skinny jeans when they met up.

They didn't seem to arrive together, but photogs caught them leaving around the same time!

To quote the singer himself, what does this mean?

In case you missed it, the momma-of-three took to Twitter with a cryptic tweet last week about "trust issues." So, maybe there's trouble in paradise for her and her baby daddy??

Guess only time will tell!

Thoughts?

[Image via Will Alexander/WENN.]

Nick Cannon Thinks The Government Was Behind Mariah Carey's NYE Fail! Watch Him Tell Ellen His Ex 'Can Do No Wrong!'

1/16/2017 10:05 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteMariah CareyRyan SeacrestDonald TrumpConspiracy CornerEllen DeGeneresTech TalkNick CannonDaytime TV

no title

Stay woke, Lambs.

Fans are still scratching their heads over Mariah Carey's disastrous performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

While Mimi herself thinks Dick Clark Productions is to blame — having accused the veteran production team of "sabotaging" her performance — her ex Nick Cannon also believes some entity had purposely "foiled" the music icon.

But unlike the diva, the America's Got Talent host thinks the Times Square technical issue goes all the way to the top — as in, the federal government!

On Monday's Ellen, Cannon, a self-proclaimed conspiracy theorist, said he thought the government "set [Mariah] up" for a disastrous performance, quipping:

Bella Hadid Takes Her Mind Off The Weeknd Drama — A Night Out With Gigi Hadid & Birthday Girl Yolanda Hadid Is Just What The Doctor Ordered!

1/16/2017 9:57 AM ET | Filed under: Celebrity FeudsSelena GomezFamilyThe WeekndGigi HadidYolanda HadidSnapchatBella Hadid

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is all smiles!

Despite reports saying the 20-year-old is "bitter" and "betrayed" over Selena Gomez hooking up with her ex, The Weeknd, the model looked very happy over the weekend as she stepped out with her sister, Gigi Hadid, to celebrate their mom Yolanda Hadid's birthday in NYC!

Last week, the TV personality turned 53, and her baby girls took her out to dinner at Nobu to keep the party going.

Bella shared to Snapchat from inside the family affair:

Kim Kardashian Is All Smiles Hanging With Kids During Her Dubai Trip!

1/16/2017 9:50 AM ET | Filed under: Kanye WestKim KardashianInstagramSnapchat

no title

It's always great to take a break!

As you SURELY know, Kim Kardashian West has had a rough past few months thanks to things like the Paris robbery, and Kanye West's breakdown and hospitalization — but we're glad the reality star is FINALLY having some fun!

During the mother-of-two's trip to Dubai, where she's supporting her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, Kim got a break over the weekend to hang with some kids in the United Arab Emirates!

The Selfish author did everything from listen to the children perform to don elaborate headdresses, and of course pose for pics with her fans.

The good news is tons of footage and pics of the meet-and-greet were taken and uploaded to Kim's Snapchat account and one fan snagged them all for Instagram!

Ch-ch-check out all the AH-Mazing pics (above) and videos (below) to see Miz Kardashian West opening up and having some fun!

Blac Chyna Rocks Major Cleavage In New York Alongside Rob Kardashian

1/16/2017 9:43 AM ET | Filed under: Fashion SmashionRob KardashianBlac Chyna

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian attend Sins of Sapphire nightclub.

Damn, hot momma!

Blac Chyna no doubt had jaws dropping all around her when she stepped out on the town in New York Sunday.

The 28-year-old had hostess duties at Sins of Sapphire nightclub, and Rob Kardashian seemed more than happy to tag along.

Inside the venue, Chyna appeared to be enjoying herself as she was surrounded by a bevy of scantily clad dancers writhing all over.

The mom-of-two was looking quite sexy herself in a lace jumpsuit with severely low-cut top, while Rob was casual as usual in sweats.

Hot!

Check out some clips of their shenanigans (below)!

