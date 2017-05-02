Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Beyoncé Trump Kim K. PerezTV

Ivanka Trump's Clothing Collection Gets Dropped By ANOTHER Retailer! No Sales! Poor Performance! Sad!

2/05/2017 3:13 PM ET | Filed under: Oops!Fashion SmashionPolitikBusted!Donald TrumpBusiness BlitzNew YorkJewelryIvanka TrumpFamilyCrazzzzyViral: KidsViral: NewsGotta Have FaithControversy

no title

Too bad, so sad, it appears as though the American people have spoken!!!

Ivanka Trump's clothing line — named after her, natch — has been dropped by MULTIPLE major retailers late this week when Seattle-based Nordstrom decided to dump her crap on the street… and now, we can report that Dallas-based Neiman Marcus decided to cut her off, too!!

What the what?!

Related: Get More Failing Businesswoman News HERE

Nordstrom has 350 stores across the United States, so this is a MAJOR blow for Ivanka Trump's clothing line! Neiman Marcus' 42 stores will hurt her, too!

A Nordstrom spokesperson had said at the time:

Permalink / Comment Here

Split Owns The Box Office For The Third Straight Week — But Guess Which New Release COMPLETELY Bombed This Weekend!

2/05/2017 2:47 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersOops!Business BlitzNewsViral: News

no title

Congrats to the folks behind Split, and M. Night Shyamalan at the helm — you've got yourselves a hit!

Buoyed by weak numbers from some other new releases the last few weeks, but still doing very, very well in its own right, the horror-thriller AGAIN took the top spot across the North American box office this weekend, pulling in $14.6 million from about 3,300 theaters!!

Related: Now THIS Is Must-See TV!!

That gives Split a $98.7 million gross domestically since its release a few weeks back, and makes it the first Universal Pictures release to run the table at the top of the box office since Straight Outta Compton back in 2015! Wow!

Behind Split, it must be the perfect time for scary movies, because Paramount Pictures' thriller Rings rounded out second place this weekend, taking in about $13 million from 2,931 theaters.

A remake of the 1998 Japanese horror film Ring, it looks like Paramount did pretty well with this one — although they definitely wanted to take #1 this weekend since Split is so far into its run. Oh well!

It wasn't all good news at the box office, though. Y'all wanna talk about BOMBS? Then we have to talk about this new release:

Permalink / Comment Here
Perez Recommends
Filed under: Perez Recommends
‘Saturday Night Live’ Flexes Post-Election Ratings Muscle - variety.com

'Prepare To Go To War' — Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Spoof Goes OFF On SNL! See It And The Rest Of The Highlights HERE!

2/05/2017 1:59 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikDonald TrumpAlec BaldwinSaturday Night LiveNew YorkHIGHlariousFunnyCrazzzzyViral: NewsControversy

Alec Baldwin is back, and he's going after Donald Trump again… but this time, let's add in Steve Bannon!!

The Donald wasn't the only target of Baldwin on Saturday Night Live last night, and even though yesterday's show made major news for a few different reasons (Read this! And then read this!), the Trump spoof still led the way!!

Related: Donald Trump Is Mad Online!

Ch-ch-check out Baldwin as a war-mongering Trump, pushed on by the black death of Bannon, above!!!

And if you thought that was it, we have SO much more for you!! Ch-ch-check out ALL the rest of the SNL highlights (below)!!!

Permalink / Comment Here

Disgusting!! Watch How Far Donald Trump Will Go To Defend His Best Friend Vladimir Putin

2/05/2017 1:31 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooTV NewsOops!Wacky, Tacky & TrueZportzPolitikBusted!Donald TrumpBill O'ReillyFootballSuper BowlScary!CrazzzzyViral: NewsControversy

no title

Are you fucking kidding, Donald Trump??

Our orange-tinted Cheeto President will sit down with FOX News host Bill O'Reilly today before the Super Bowl for a major one-on-one interview ranging on everything about his presidency so far, but one moment stands out above the rest…

Related: Melissa McCarthy Nails Her Sean Spicer Impression!

In a heated exchange between the two, O'Reilly pushes Trump about how much he admires and respects Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump almost literally bends over backwards trying to get on Putin's good side.

Seriously — watch this exchange between the two of them (below):

Wow — unreal.

What if Barack Obama had behaved that way towards Putin, what do we suppose Republicans would have said about him then?? Mmm-hmm.

We can only imagine what dirt Putin has on The Donald that's making Cheeto-man so willing to cave like a baby for the Russian leader…

[Image via IPA/WENN and CBS.]

Permalink / Comment Here

Watch Kristen Stewart Say 'Fuck' On Live TV

2/05/2017 12:54 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsOops!PolitikBusted!Donald TrumpKristen StewartSaturday Night LiveHIGHlariousFunnyCrazzzzyViral: KidsViral: NewsAlessia Cara

Same as fuck, Kristen Stewart.

Same. As. Fuck.

Here's the full video (below):

Permalink / Comment Here
1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6