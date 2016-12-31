Everyone likes to have fun during the holidays and Kris Jenner's no different!

While Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and their little ones had fun relaxing and hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, Kris is having a BLAST getting her karaoke on!

Video: George Michael & James Corden Sing Together In The Very First Carpool Karaoke!

On Friday night, Kourt took to Snapchat to share videos of her momma singing some tunes with her longtime friend Faye Resnick! Jenner and Resnick's friendship dates back before the O.J. Simpson trial as Faye was best friends with Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

In several videos, Kris can been seen and heard not only performing Beyoncé's Single Ladies and Kanye West's Mercy, but she paid tribute to the late George Michael by finishing with Last Christmas!

Luckily, a KUWTK fan snagged the snaps in all their glory and posted them to Instagram!

Ch-ch-check out the AH-Mazing performances (below) and let us know if you'd love to see a Kardashian sing-off!