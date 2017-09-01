These two are really heating up!

On Sunday, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hot and heavy at a Golden Globes after-party! The exclusive lovebirds were getting really close at HBO's star-studded bash, and even made out by the pool at the Beverly Hilton Hotel!

Photo: Joe Can't Look Away From Sophie!

Good thing they don't seem to be too shy about showing off their fledgling fling! LOLz!

Anyway, the two put their tongues back in their mouths later on so they could chill with the 20-year-old's Game of Thrones costar, Maisie Williams!

But even after the intense lip-locking session was over, the DNCE frontman and his lady love held hands almost the entire night!

The lovey-dovey affection eventually came to a close when the precious pair left with Maisie.

What do U think about their relationship?? Is it the real deal, or all for show?!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]