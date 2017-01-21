Home Videos Photos Shop
Yet ANOTHER City Full Of 'Nasty Women' — Look At These Pics From Today's Women's March On Denver!

1/21/2017

no title

Nasty women in the Mile High City!!

It wasn't just the Women's March on Washington, D.C., or the one that we went to today in Los Angeles — women (and allies!) from ALL OVER THE WORLD are marching together in unity after yesterday's inauguration of Donald Trump!

We just received some pics from a participant today at the Women's March on Denver which (as you can see in the local TV screenshot, above) was attended by about 100,000 people!!

Just like other cities all over the country, Denver meant original, off-beat signs, a lot of prideful, happy marchers, and a BIG attendance that is pushing for equality, liberty, and justice!!

Ch-ch-check out the highlights (below)!!!

Protest Is Patriotic! Look At These Pictures From Today's Women's March In Los Angeles!

1/21/2017

no title

This is so uplifting!!

We were out at the Women's March in Los Angeles today and came away with some shots of the HUGE crowd that came out to support equality, justice, and liberty for ALL!!

Ch-ch-check out some of the best pics from the march (above) and enjoy!

From Pershing Square through DTLA, we had a blast at the march!

So much fun clapping back at Donald Trump, standing up for women, and finding a welcoming and uplifting community of similarly-minded people — all in one day!!

Yes!!!

And we weren't the only ones out there, either. Look, it's Joseph Gordon-Levitt!!

Here Is A Real Quote From Donald Trump's White House Team: 'This Was The Largest Audience To Ever Witness An Inauguration, Period'

1/21/2017

no title

Low numbers and now fudging them, too! Sad!

Donald Trump's new White House communications flack, Sean Spicer, just got done with a statement in which he (VERY angrily) slammed the media for what he called "deliberately false" coverage of crowd size at the inauguration yesterday.

Speaking to reporters just minutes ago, Spicer said in part:

