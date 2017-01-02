Home Videos Photos Shop
Some Fans Are Wondering If Beyoncé's Pregnancy Will Affect Coachella — See What She's Said About It Being 'Harder' To Perform While Expecting!

2/01/2017 2:21 PM ET

We mean, it will certainly make it a more magical experience! That's for sure!

The news that Beyoncé will be populating the world with TWO more babies is making our whole year!

But it's also leaving some fans with questions — specifically fans who already have tickets for Coachella

Yeah, the Single Ladies singer is supposed to headline the fest, but at that point she might be very far along. Some fans are wondering, will she still be able to perform??

She did when she had Blue Ivy Carter, BUT it wasn't so easy…

Back in 2011, during an onstage interview at NYC's Roseland Ballroom, Queen Bey explained:

Beyoncé Is PREGNANT With Twins! See The Baby Bump!

2/01/2017 1:48 PM ET

What a beautiful day!!

On Wednesday, Beyoncé announced she is pregnant with TWINS by sharing a baby bump pic from a gorgeous photo shoot to Instagram!

We couldn't be happier for her, Jay Z, and their little girl Blue Ivy Carter.

The songstress captioned the beautiful shot (above):

Kit Harington Getting Deflowered 'Too Young' Is Just One Of Many Tawdry Tales Of Celebs Losing Their Virginity!

2/01/2017 1:27 PM ET

Jon Snow may not be the most experienced stud in Game Of Thrones, but Kit Harington has certainly been around the block.

The actor recently admitted he was "probably too young" when he lost his virginity as a young teen at a party!

The 30-year-old hinted he was close to 13 years old the first time he went all the way — and just like his Westerosi alter-ego, Kit definitely knew nothing that night!

Though the British hunk is far from the first celeb to lose his V-Card at a young age: Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, and Kim Kardashian had all done the deed well before they were old enough to drive.

Ch-ch-check out the best celeb tales of losing their virginity (below)!

Lena Dunham & Her Girls Squad Discovered The Sex Scene HBO Couldn't Handle!

2/01/2017 1:14 PM ET

Lena Dunham's Girls is known for pushing the boundaries.

So it's no surprise the funny lady, along with showrunner Jenni Konner and producer Judd Apatow, discovered the sexually explicit line HBO was NOT willing to cross. Oooh, go on!

With the final season of Girls set to launch on February 12, Miz Dunham sat down with the cast and executives who made the show possible for a candid chat with The Hollywood Reporter. Since both Lena and the network are known for being comfortable with nudity, it was inneresting to learn that there was one plot point about male ejaculation which HBO was not willing to touch.

Apatow kicked off the convo as he shared:

Bye, #SaltBae! This Viral Image Is The Official New Meme Of February!

2/01/2017 12:49 PM ET

The February meme is here!

A meme is born!

While #SaltBae dominated January, February is quickly being overtaken by actor Kayode Ewumi who plays a character named Reece Simpson AKA "Roll Safe" on the BBC Three web show #HoodDocumentary.

Related: A Cool Teen Gets Her Dying Wish

A still from his show has gone viral, and naturally been turned into a meme, because that's just how our world works now.

Check out some of the most hilarious ones (below)!

