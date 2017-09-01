Home Videos Photos Shop
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Were All Over Each Other At HBO's Golden Globes After-Party!

These two are really heating up!

On Sunday, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hot and heavy at a Golden Globes after-party! The exclusive lovebirds were getting really close at HBO's star-studded bash, and even made out by the pool at the Beverly Hilton Hotel!

Photo: Joe Can't Look Away From Sophie!

Good thing they don't seem to be too shy about showing off their fledgling fling! LOLz!

Anyway, the two put their tongues back in their mouths later on so they could chill with the 20-year-old's Game of Thrones costar, Maisie Williams!

But even after the intense lip-locking session was over, the DNCE frontman and his lady love held hands almost the entire night!

The lovey-dovey affection eventually came to a close when the precious pair left with Maisie.

What do U think about their relationship?? Is it the real deal, or all for show?!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Chris Hemsworth's Kids Reacting To Seeing Their Dad On TV Is By Far The Most Precious Thing You'll See Today

Chris Hemsworth

OMG.

We pretty much always do this when Chris Hemsworth comes on the screen, but this is way cuter!

On Sunday night, the 33-year-old graced the Golden Globes with his lovely wife Elsa Pataky — and their adorable cheering squad was at home intently watching!

Related: Chris Crowned GQ Australia's Man Of The Year!

Elsa's half brother, Cristian Prieto, shared the adorable photo of India Rose, 4, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 2 with a Thor action figure by their side as they watched their papa present onstage. Cristian captioned:

"Watching Papa on TV/ Viendo a papa en la tele! #goldenglobes #littlelegends #lookatpapa"

Little legends indeed! So cute!

[Image via Instagram.]

You've Got To Watch These Sexy & Glam InStyle Golden Globes Elevator Videos!

The InStyle elevator videos will make your day!

These InStyle elevator videos with Golden Globes attendees are so cute and funny!

You're gonna want to watch them over and over again!

Photos: Golden Globes Networks' After Parties

Check out some of your faves (below), from Heidi Klum dancing to Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder making out and the teens of Stranger Things giving us a surprising plot twist!

There's something for everyone!

Emma Stone Didn't Believe Andrew Garfield Kissed Ryan Reynolds At The Golden Globes Until She Saw It For Herself! Watch!

no title

We're right there with you, Gwen Stacy!

The most talked about moment from the 2017 Golden Globes didn't even happen on-camera, but that doesn't mean people are about to forget Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield's kiss anytime soon. That is… if they actually saw it happen.

While Deadpool and Spider-Man were busy locking lips, Andrew's ex Emma Stone had her hands full winning Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her work in La La Land Sunday night!

Related: Piers Morgan Didn't Quite Understand Ryan & Andrew's Kiss…

She was so busy, in fact, watching her costar accept his award that she didn't even hear about the Best Actor nominees' consolation prize until she was doing press with Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle afterwards.

That's why she was utterly shocked when Kevin Frazier from Entertainment Tonight showed her the kiss cam, candidly responding:

Happy 35th Birthday, Kate Middleton! Revisit The Duchess' Best Looks Through The Years!

Kate continues her chic reign!

Happy birthday, Kate Middleton!!

The 35-year-old celebrated another year on Earth with more fabby two-pieces, coats, and printed dresses galore, so let's honor Kate with a look back at all her best outfits!

Trust us, you won't want to miss all the royal inspo!!

Get clicking through our gallery (below) to take this chic trip down memory line with the Duchess!

CLICK HERE to view "Kate Middleton's Best Looks Through The Years!"

