Maybe Samantha Bee was onto something…
The fact that no one is really sure how much the President of the United States can actually read is pretty terrifying.
In a new New York Times feature covering Donald Trump's first few days in the White House, Maggie Haberman outlines the 70-year-old's daily routine — which begins and ends with him watching television.
The journalist pens:
For his first interview as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump sat down with
CNN Buzzfeed ABC News to go over some of the finer points of his policies.
World News Tonight anchor David Muir asked the new POTUS about several policies, including health care, international relations, and of course, immigration.
Trump pledged construction of his wall would begin "in months" and that Mexico WOULD reimburse the U.S. When Muir asked the President to clarify if that meant American taxpayers would pay up front, he said:
"All it is is we'll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico."
What??
When asked about the statement by the President of Mexico that they absolutely would NOT pay for the wall, Trump replied:
"I think he has to say that."
To see clips from the CRAZY interview, ch-ch-check them out (below)!
What an unfortunate situation…
On Friday, Thao "Sandy" Doan — a teacher at Raul Quintanilla Sr. Middle School in Dallas, TX — was arrested and charged with sexual assault after she allegedly admitted to having sex with her 14-year-old student.
Prior to her arrest, the boy's mother found inappropriate texts from the 27-year-old on her son's phone, as well as "large amounts of money."
Apparently, the student had blackmailed Doan for $28,000 to keep their affair a secret. As seen in one of the text messages:
NOW is the time to panic!!
On Tuesday, Representative Lamar Smith gave a speech to Congress praising Donald Trump's first-week "accomplishments"… whatever the hell that means!
However, the politician from Texas believes Drumpf isn't getting the correct media coverage he deserves. That's why he wants the American public to avoid reputable publications, and to get news directly from Donald himself! (We are not shitting you!)
The 69-year-old said:
"The national liberal media won't print that, or air it or post it… Better to get your news directly from the President. In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth."
The only problem with this horrible statement?? Smith is the chairman of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee!!
Forget about scientific facts! It's all about "alternative facts" under Trump's rule!
