Nasty women in the Mile High City!!

It wasn't just the Women's March on Washington, D.C., or the one that we went to today in Los Angeles — women (and allies!) from ALL OVER THE WORLD are marching together in unity after yesterday's inauguration of Donald Trump!

We just received some pics from a participant today at the Women's March on Denver which (as you can see in the local TV screenshot, above) was attended by about 100,000 people!!

Just like other cities all over the country, Denver meant original, off-beat signs, a lot of prideful, happy marchers, and a BIG attendance that is pushing for equality, liberty, and justice!!

Ch-ch-check out the highlights (below)!!!