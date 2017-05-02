Too bad, so sad, it appears as though the American people have spoken!!!

Ivanka Trump's clothing line — named after her, natch — has been dropped by MULTIPLE major retailers late this week when Seattle-based Nordstrom decided to dump her crap on the street… and now, we can report that Dallas-based Neiman Marcus decided to cut her off, too!!

What the what?!

Nordstrom has 350 stores across the United States, so this is a MAJOR blow for Ivanka Trump's clothing line! Neiman Marcus' 42 stores will hurt her, too!

A Nordstrom spokesperson had said at the time: