Taryn Manning Wants Pink Hair To Happen SO BADLY At The SAG Awards!

1/29/2017 6:46 PM ET | Filed under: Fashion SmashionSAG AwardsRed CarpetOrange is the New Black

SAG Awards: Taryn Manning walks the red carpet.

Uhhh, alright Taryn Manning!

The Orange Is The New Black actress made her SAG Awards arrival on Sunday, and we're just not feeling it!

A deep purple gown, while pretty, really clashed with her recently dyed pink tresses.

Not even her black and silver clutch or smoldering makeup could help pull this whole look together.

Sorry, girl, but we're a little underwhelmed.

Thoughts???

[Image via Getty Images.]

Ariel Winter Is Gorgeous In Gold At The SAG Awards!

1/29/2017 6:41 PM ET | Filed under: Fashion SmashionSAG AwardsRed CarpetKylie JennerAriel Winter

<a href=

Well this is a fun way to celebrate your birthday!

Ariel Winter turned the big 1-9 yesterday (now she's even more like Kylie Jenner! LOLz!), and she's kicking off the last year of her teens by attending the SAG Awards!

The Modern Family star stunned in a custom gold Mikael D gown that featured sheer paneling and tons of sequins! Beaut!

And let's talk about the glam for a sec… we LOVED the actress' pop of color with the coral lip and her raven locks matching her manicure.

They grow up so fast!

Thoughts??

[Image via Getty Images.]

Millie Bobby Brown & The Boys Of Stranger Things Look Cute AF On The SAG Awards Red Carpet!

1/29/2017 6:29 PM ET | Filed under: Fashion SmashionSAG AwardsRed CarpetArmaniJ CrewStranger Things

no title

These cuties love award shows — and we LOVE having them here!

Millie Bobby Brown and her Stranger Things boys — Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp – all showed up in style to the SAG Awards!

MBB was so Jackie Kennedy-like with her hair slicked back in a headband. Paired with Armani red sparkles and rope detailing, her look was youthful and flaw-free.

The other boys secured their own unique style, with Gaten going classic in black J Crew, Caleb in grey pinstripes, Noah donning Mango blue velvet, and Finn rocking teal Top Man.

Obsessed!

[Image via Getty Images.]

SAG Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics — UPDATING LIVE!!

1/29/2017 6:26 PM ET | Filed under: Fashion SmashionPhotos!SAG AwardsRed Carpet

SAG Awards 2017: See them all HERE!

The big night is finally here! Welcome to the 2017 SAG Awards, Perezcious readers!

While stars are still making their glamorous red carpet entrances, we've gathered them all here so you can catch a glimpse as they pop up!

Prepare for lots of color, cleavage, and hopefully best dressed celebs!

So, what are you waiting for?? Keep refreshing the gallery (below) and soak it all in!

CLICK HERE to view "SAG Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics"

[Image via Getty Images.]

A Psychic Is Predicting Donald Trump's Death By Assassination — Read The Scary Details HERE

1/29/2017 6:01 PM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.PolitikDonald TrumpViolenceScary!CrazzzzyViral: NewsControversy

no title

Well… this is certainly something.

Psychic Lyndsay Edwards is now officially on the record as having seen a vision of Donald Trump's assassination, and it sounds terrifying.

Related: John Legend Out-Classes Trump's Immigration Ban

Edwards, who notes she felt terrible posting about a person's death, shared with the world the guide and vision she had — and the events of the alleged date of assassination sound very, very scary.

Here are Edwards' own words on how her vision alleges it will all go down — and it gets kind of gory and NSFW (below):

A Dog's Purpose Crashes Hard At The Box Office As M. Night Shyamalan's Split Keeps The Top Spot!

1/29/2017 5:11 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooFilm FlickersOops!Wacky, Tacky & TrueBusted!Business BlitzPETAAnimal RightsAnimal CrueltyViral: AnimalsViral: NewsControversy

no title

What could have been a cute movie tugging at your heart strings has turned into a controversial little flick that just isn't connecting with viewers at the box office.

A Dog's Purpose, mired in controversy over the film's mistreatment of dogs on set while shooting, came in far behind expectations this weekend at the box office, debuting to just $18.3 million from a little more than 3,000 theaters across North America.

Related: PETA Wants You To 'Grab A Pussy'… But Not A Dog!

In its place, Split — a sleeper hit directed by M. Night Shyamalan — came in first for the second straight weekend, taking in $26.3 million over the last three days and rising up to a two-week domestic total of about $78 million.

It's a good winner for Split, even if the other films opening this week were fairly light, but the real story here centers on A Dog's Purpose (pictured, above), and the Gavin Polone-produced flick that has been rocked after animal abuse allegations.

From a financial standpoint, A Dog's Purpose cost just $22 million to make, so it's still on track to get its money back and the financials are good — but the social damage done to what should have been a very popular, family-friendly feature film, cannot be understated.

Nevertheless,

John Legend Blasts Donald Trump's Immigration Ban With Class: 'Our America Is Big, It Is Free, It Is Open'

1/29/2017 4:31 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooTV NewsFilm FlickersWacky, Tacky & TruePolitikDonald TrumpJohn LegendReality TVChrissy TeigenViral: KidsViral: NewsControversy

no title

He may have gone to the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday night to enjoy himself and his career, but don't think for one second that John Legend isn't thinking of the least among us.

The star of La La Land was introducing a clip of the show at the 28th annual PGA Awards last night when he first took a surprise moment to address Donald Trump's highly controversial immigration ban on stage.

Related: Ya Done Fucked Up On This One, Uber!

Speaking to the crowd of Hollywood stars, producers, and more before him, Legend went pure class with his remarks, saying:

