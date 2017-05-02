Ivanka Trump's Clothing Collection Gets Dropped By ANOTHER Retailer! No Sales! Poor Performance! Sad!
Too bad, so sad, it appears as though the American people have spoken!!!
Ivanka Trump's clothing line -- named after her, natch -- has been dropped by MULTIPLE major retailers late this week when Seattle-based Nordstrom decided to dump her crap on the street... and now, we can report that Dallas-based Neiman Marcus decided to cut her off, too!!
What the what?!
Nordstrom has 350 stores across the United States, so this is a MAJOR blow for Ivanka Trump's clothing line! Neiman Marcus' 42 stores will hurt her, too!
A Nordstrom spokesperson had said at the time: