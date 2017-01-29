Kim Kardashian Brought Receipts On Donald Trump...
Facts are a difficult thing for Donald Trump to wrap his head around.
Have 250,000 people show up to his inauguration, and he'll tell you it was 1.5 million.
See him lose our country's popular vote by almost 3 million votes, and he'll say 3-5 million illegal votes were cast.
But leave it to Kim Kardashian West to try to hit The Donald and his bigoted administration with some facts they might understand.
On Saturday night, KKW posted a tweet in reference to The Donald's decision to ban refugees, visa holders, immigrants, and dual citizens from seven countries in the Middle East -- which, as he has long been saying, was to protect Americans from terrorism.
Only, well, his ban just doesn't do much to protect Americans from terrorism for several reasons: (1) refugees already go through an exhaustive two year vetting process, (2) terrorism in America simply isn't being committed by people from any of those seven countries, and (3) HE'S BANNING THE EXACT PEOPLE WHO ARE FLEEING FROM TERRORISM!!!
Fed up with the bull shit, Kim brought the receipts -- and here they are (below):