Kim Kardashian's Police Report Released From Night Of Armed Robbery In Paris -- Read The Scary Details
This is a BIG deal.
Kim Kardashian West was tied up and robbed by armed men in Paris back in October, and now, a French publication has revealed portions of her police report -- the very first contact she had with the cops -- just hours after the robbery itself.
In it, we're learning more details about what exactly went down at her hotel room that night, and how much she believes was stolen from her, in her own words.
In the police report, we learn Kim believes the robbers were inexperienced, and that at one point, she did have a gun pointed at her when a robber demanded her $4 million ring.
The French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche has pulled the police report that you can read (below) and
