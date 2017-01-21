Women's March On Washington Draws HUGE Crowds -- Much Bigger Than The Donald's Inauguration!
Ooooh, this is gonna make Donald Trump so angry... which means it's a good thing!!
The Women's March is taking place in Washington, D.C. right now, and the people are motivated, the crowds are HUGE, and the new President had better be on notice!!
Related: Celebs React To Trump's Terrible Inauguration Day
You see, while the President was having his boring-as-hell inaugural ball last night, hundreds of thousands of women in D.C. -- and in dozens of other cities around the country (and the world!) -- were preparing to pop off this morning and send a message!
And boy, are they ever!!
Ch-ch-check out all the early highlights from the march this morning, starting with some video of it on the National Mall (below)!!!